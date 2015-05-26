Basil leaf can treat mouth ulcers. It has potent anti-bacterial properties that make it an excellent oral disinfectant. Chew 2-3 leaves of tulsi and sip some water with it. Do this for at least 3-4 times in a day. Doing this will help the ulcers go away and prevent them from reoccurring.

Mouth ulcers are quite common, especially if your daily meal includes spicy food and is deficient in nutrients. It also happens when you are stressed or if you smoke a lot. Also Read - Covid tongues: Many patients suffering from strange coronavirus symptoms not yet listed by WHO

Whatever the reason, mouth ulcers are painful and often affect your ability to talk and eat. But drinking coconut water early in the morning for a day or two is all you need to do to deal with mouth ulcers. Also Read - Honey, coconut, tulsi +2 home remedies for mouth ulcers

How it helps? Also Read - 7 sure shot natural remedies for mouth ulcers

Coconut water has been used since ancient times to heal many summer ailments. Even Ayurveda extols the many benefits of this amazing summer drink. According to this healing therapy, excess body heat manifests itself as mouth ulcers in summer. This is the reason why you are more susceptible to mouth ulcers during the hot summer months. So drinking a glass of coconut water early in the morning helps in dealing with mouth ulcers.

Coconut water is very nutritious and it also contains around 94 per cent water. This helps cool down the body in summers. This is a highly nutritious drink which replenishes all the minerals lost due to sweating in summer. Adding this to your diet is highly recommended and you will also get all the other benefits of this drink. The best thing about coconut water is that there are hardly any side effects of having this drink. You stand only to gain.

Tip: If you get mouth ulcers due to excess body heat, drink coconut water twice a day, preferably early in the morning and in the afternoon, before eating anything. Do this for two or three days. Also, drinking coconut water has numerous health benefits.

