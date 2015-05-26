Mouth ulcers are quite common especially if your daily meal includes spicy food and is deficient in nutrients. It also happens when you are stressed or if you smoke a lot. Whatever the reason mouth ulcers are painful and often affect your ability to talk and eat. But drinking coconut water early in the morning for a day or two is all you need to do to deal with mouth ulcers. How it helps? Coconut water has been used since ancient times to heal many summer ailments. Even Ayurveda extols the many benefits of this amazing summer drink. According to