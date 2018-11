Men this should be good news for you if you are facing performance anxiety in bed due to erectile dysfunction. Try drinking a glass of pomegranate juice in the day. Pomegranate might not be popular as an aphrodisiac but it has the potential to help bring the fire back in your sex life.

Here are a few reasons why you should drink pomegranate juice –

Pomegranate fruit is rich in antioxidants, probably more than what is present in green tea and wine. The presence of nitrates is also a reason why pomegranate can help to improve performance in bed. The nutrients in the juice improve blood circulation to the genitals which leads to a better erection.

A study done in 2007 and published in the Internal Journal of Impotence Research showed that drinking pomegranate juice effectively helped men overcome problems of erectile dysfunction. 42 men who took part in the study and of them 25 showed better performance after consumption of pomegranate juice over a period of four weeks [1].

Another study done in 2011 pointed out that erectile dysfunction is more common with people suffering from diabetes, hypertension and vices like smoking. All of which can lead to narrowing of arteries even in the penile region. However, pomegranate extracts helped to improve blood flow in the area, improve circulation and reduce oxidative stress which was a prime reason for developing ED [2].

However, if you are taking medications for erectile dysfunction, then it is advisable you stay away from trying this natural remedy. There are cases where taking both pomegranate juice and prescribed medication simultaneously led to longer erection even after ejaculation and needed hospitalisation [3]. If you are taking medications, it is better you refrain from this mode of self-treatment. Here are other health drinks that can help fight erectile dysfunction.

References:

1: Forest CP, Padma-Nathan H, Liker HR. Efficacy and safety of pomegranate juice on improvement of erectile dysfunction in male patients with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction: a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, crossover study. Int J Impot Res. 2007 Nov-Dec;19(6):564-7. Epub 2007 Jun 14. PubMed PMID: 17568759.

1: Zhang Q, Radisavljevic ZM, Siroky MB, Azadzoi KM. Dietary antioxidants improve arteriogenic erectile dysfunction. Int J Androl. 2011 Jun;34(3):225-35. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2605.2010.01083.x. PubMed PMID: 20584092.

Senthilkumaran, S., Balamurugan, N., Suresh, P., & Thirumalaikolundusubramanian, P. (2012). Priapism, pomegranate juice, and sildenafil: Is there a connection?. Urology annals, 4(2), 108.

