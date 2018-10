PCOS or polycystic ovarian syndrome is a condition which affects women and hampers her fertility and is characterised by insulin resistance, obesity and disorders of lipid mechanism like high cholesterol, triglycerides, etc. Since PCOS is a condition that affects the reproductive health of a woman the condition typically restricts a smooth functioning of the ovaries. In this condition, there are at least twelve or more follicular cysts produced in each ovary, every month. The ovum is not released from the ovary resulting in anovulation, and there’s a high level of testosterone or androgen secreted by the ovaries. It is marked by irregularities in the menstrual cycle, hair loss, obesity and inability to conceive.

There are various ways to treat this condition – diet and lifestyle changes are suggested in the beginning to get relief from PCOS. If the need is medications are also prescribed to correct the hormonal imbalances and improve insulin sensitivity. Since the biggest challenge is to improve insulin sensitivity which can considerably help in better metabolism and weight loss too. Problems associated with PCOS are all interconnected. If one can be solved the others also can be tackled simultaneously. Like losing just around 5 kilos of weight can improve the chances of conception by 30 per cent. So, dealing with PCOS in a true sense is a multi-pronged approach. While diet, exercises and medications can help, one can still look for some natural remedies to treat the problem. Talking about natural remedies for PCOS – fenugreek or methi is the first thing that comes to our mind.

It is seen that of the other natural remedies that can help to get some relief of the PCOS problem, fenugreek works the best. In fact, in a prospective randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial conducted at the Montaserieh Hospital in Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Iran some 58 women divided into two groups were randomly allocated to receive hydroalcoholic extract of fenugreek seeds in capsules with metformin (n = 30) or placebo capsules with metformin (n = 28) and were assessed before and every 4 weeks within a treatment period of 8 weeks.

It was seen that menstrual disturbance and insulin resistance was not significantly different between two groups but the ultrasound scans performed before and at the end of 8 weeks treatment with showed a significant decrease in PAO (polycystic appearing ovaries) in group 1 or women who had fenugreek extracts. The study further concluded that adjuvant therapy of fenugreek seeds extract (with metformin) in PCOS women improved the sonographic results and menstrual cycles. This is why fenugreek is touted as an excellent home remedy to look out for.

But we know that having methi capsules or extracts is not easy so here we are telling you another easy alternative way to have fenugreek and reap its benefits to get some relief from PCOS: Soak some methi seeds overnight and the next morning strain it into a glass. If you want you can warm it a bit and drink it. This will help to keep your ovaries healthy, regulate the menstrual cycle and when had regularly along with metformin can help to improve insulin sensitivity too.