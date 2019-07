Do you dream at night? When was the last time you had a dream? If you can’t remember, it is time to sit up and take notice. All of us know that sleep deprivation is behind a lot of our health problems. But have you ever given any thoughts to your dreams? Now, researchers say that dream deprivation can put you at risk of many diseases like obesity, memory loss, inflammation as well as autoimmune problems.

When do you actually dream? Doctors say, it is during the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) phase of sleep that you dream. So, REM sleep deprivation translates into dream deprivation. According to a study, we are as dream-deprived as we are sleep-deprived and REM sleep deprivation is turning into a silent epidemic. This study was published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

REM sleep indicates that stage when we are in deep sleep. This state induces full muscle paralysis and an active brain. It also causes rapid movement in eye muscles.

WHAT IS REM SLEEP?

This is a sleep cycle that comes naturally every night. It induces a deep sleep and this is the time when we dream. During this sleep, very few muscles of our body are active. In fact, only our eyes and diaphragm muscles continue to function during this period. All the other muscles of the body are paralysed. The brain, however, remains active. REM sleep is important as it enhances learning and memory consolidation. It also increases the problem-solving capabilities of a person.

REASONS BEHIND DREAM DEPRIVATION

Modern lifestyle and substance abuse are the main causes of REM sleep disorder or dream deprivation. According to the above-mentioned research, alcohol abuse is one of the reasons of dream deprivation. Cannabis too contributes to the problem. Alcohol induces the release of hormones that interrupt REM sleep and dreaming, Sleeping pills and anti-anxiety and antidepressant drugs interrupt the REM cycle. Moreover, the modern fad of using tablets, smartphones, computers and artificial lighting is also a big factor here. If you are an early riser, this too will encroach on your dream time. Other than this, it could also be the result of social and professional stress. Also, if you need an alarm clock to wake you up in the morning, stop this habit. It can interrupt your dream narrative and disturb your REM sleep.

HEALTH IMPACTS OF DREAM DEPRIVATION

Any disturbance in REM sleep and dreaming can result in emotion instability and some psychological disorders. It can also cause health problems, which, if ignored for long, can lead to serious conditions. Let us take a look at some of the health risks of dream deprivation. These risks are associated with sleep deprivation in general. But it also applies to dream deprivation.

Diabetes



REM sleep deprivation can lead to insulin resistance. This means that the body can build up a resistance to insulin. This can increase the risk of diabetes. It also lowers your metabolic rate and affects the production of insulin. In fact, according to researchers from the University of Chicago Medical Center, insufficient REM sleep significantly decreases a person’s ability to regulate blood-sugar levels and this increases the risk of type 2 diabetes

Psychological problems



REM sleep deprivation and dream deprivation affects the neurotransmitters in the brain and stimulates the stress hormones. This impairs rational thinking and causes emotional instability. This can result in anxiety issues and stress. Sometimes, it can lead to bipolar disorders and memory loss as well.

According to the American Society of Neurology, people with REM sleep disorder may have a greater risk of developing dementia. This study was published in the online issue of Neurology..

Cardiovascular issues



You need to get proper sleep if you want a healthy heart. Sleep and, as a result, dream deprivation can cause hypertension which is one of the risk factors of cardiovascular diseases.Disruptions in deep sleep may increase your risk of getting irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation, according to researchers from the American Heart Association.

Obesity



The more disturbed your REM sleep, the more likely you are to gain weight. This is because it can stimulate the production of ghrelin, the hormone that affects appetite, and leptin, which induces a sense of satiety. Hence, you will be tempted to eat moreand you are also like to choose the wrong kind of foods. All this can lead o obesity, which is a serious health concern. Researchers from the American Academy of Sleep Medicinefound a link between obesity and reduced REM sleep in overweight children and adolescents.

Low immunity



REM sleep recharges our immune system and makes it strong. If you have a disorder in this sleep, it can affect the production of protective cytokines, in the immune system. It can also lead to a decrease in the level of infection-fighting antibodies and cells in the body.

HOW TO GET YOUR DREAMS BACK

You can restore your dreams by making a few lifestyle changes. Make sure, you get enough sleep. Cultivate healthy sleeping habits and avoid exposure to artificial light when you approach bedtime. Avoid alcohol and drugs as it affects your sleep quality. Also avoid caffeine, opioid pain medications, antidepressant medications and lithium as it can negatively affect REM sleep. Take these measures and see if you start dreaming. If not, consult a doctor to figure out what is wrong.