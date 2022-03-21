World Down Syndrome Day: Children with Down Syndrome At A Higher Risk Of Developing Eye Conditions

Children suffering from Down Syndrome are at a higher risk of developing eye problems. Here are the common eye conditions that can affect these children and ways to mitigate the risk.

In India, Down Syndrome affects almost 30,000 to 35,000 children every year. Although these numbers are alarming, there is a lack of attention and awareness, in addition to inadequate facilities available to help those affected by the condition. Children affected with this genetic disability are at an increased risk of heart defects, childhood leukaemia and immune and endocrine system dysfunction, and are also prone to developing a vision or eye-related problems.

As per the National Down Syndrome Society, close to 35- 50 per cent of people with Down Syndrome suffers from some type of eye or vision problem. Luckily, the majority of these problems are treatable, especially when detected in the early stages. The quality of life can also be enhanced through proper assessment and correction of eye issues.

Common Eye Conditions Affecting Children with Down Syndrome

Down syndrome results from the duplication of a part or all of chromosome 21, thereby making 3 copies of the chromosome instead of the usual two. The extra genetic material causes certain physical changes in those with Down Syndrome.

Although not every child with Down Syndrome will develop an eye problem, certain conditions are possible, including the following:

Refractory errors

Refractory errors like farsightedness and nearsightedness occur in the general population, but they tend to occur more often in those with Down Syndrome. Glasses can be used to correct refractory errors and improve vision. The earlier the refractory error is diagnosed, the better it is for the child's development.

Blepharitis

This condition causes inflammation of the eyelids with redness at eyelid margins and crusting around the eyelashes and results in a feeling of burning or dryness of the eyes.

Strabismus (and nystagmus)

Around 20 to 60 per cent of those affected with Down Syndrome have eyes that are misaligned (strabismus). Esotropia (eyes that drift in) is usually common in children with Down Syndrome, while exotropia (eyes that drift out) occurs less frequently. Strabismus can be treated with glasses, patching and/or eye muscle surgery, as required.

Tear duct abnormalities

It is quite common for children with Down Syndrome to have abnormalities related to the tear ducts. For instance, too much tearing or discharge from the eyes may develop, especially when the person has a cold. Gently massaging the space between the eye and the nose a few times a day opens up the tear duct and reduce discharge. In some cases, if the condition persists, surgery is recommended.

Cataracts

There is an increased incidence of congenital cataracts and acquired cataracts among children with Down Syndrome. Although these cataracts may progress slowly, they must be monitored regularly. If the cataract is visual significant surgery may be needed.

Symptoms of Eye or Vision Related Problems in Children with Down Syndrome

Both children and adults affected with Down Syndrome can experience a variety of eye or vision-related issues. Here are some symptoms to look out for:

Closing of one eye, redness, watering

Frequent squinting

Unusual head tilt

Increased light sensitivity

Crossing or wandering of one or both eyes

Blurry vision

Eyelid droop

Tips To Maintain Eye Health In Down Syndrome

Children with Down Syndrome need to follow the same guidelines for eye health as those without Down Syndrome. These include consuming a diet that's high in veggies and fruits, less or no screentime, more outdoor activities and protecting their eyes from UV rays by wearing proper sunglasses.

Apart from the above, it is important for children with Down Syndrome to have regular eye exams. Eye examinations help diagnose eye problems before they become serious. In children, vision or eye issues can interfere with learning and could also contribute to developmental delays.

The AAO or American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that children with this genetic condition undergo an eye exam by 6 months of age and each year or two afterwards as recommended by their doctor. The American Academy of Ophthalmology also recommends annual screenings for refractory errors at least until age 5.

Final Words

Down Syndrome can affect the normal development of the eyes in a variety of ways. Eye conditions are reported in more than half the patients with Down Syndrome & may range from less severe issues like tear duct abnormalities to vision-threatening issues like early age cataracts. Therefore, eyes & vision in people affected with Down syndrome requires special and timely attention.

(The article is contributed by Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Director, LVPEI network & Child Sight Institute, LVPEI, Hyderabad)