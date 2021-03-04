We all know that green tea comes with immense health benefits. In fact scientists keep finding newer benefits of this amazing beverage. Now a new study led by Belgian and Spanish researchers say that they have found evidence about the potential benefits of green tea extracts in Down syndrome. According to them the intake of green tea extracts can reduce facial dysmorphology in children with Down's syndrome when taken during the first three years of life. They conducted extensive studies on mice to arrive at the conclusion that there are positive effects at low doses. But at the same time