Doug LaMalfa Cause of Death: Former US Representative Dies At 65 Due To Aortic Dissection And Enlarged Heart - Understanding The Rare Health Conditions

Doug LaMalfa was caught in the middle of California's redistricting battle when he suffered a medical emergency, and left a vacant seat in Congress that will be filled during an August special election.

Doug LaMalfia Death News: Veteran Doug LaMalfia mysteriously died at the age of 65 on January 06. Now, one month after the Republican congressman died suddenly during a heated redistricting battle in California, his autopsy reports have disclosed the actual cause of his death.

According to the officials the cause of his death was determined to be "complications of aortic dissection," with cardiomegaly or an enlarged heart listed as another significant condition. His death was ruled natural.

What Is an Enlarged Heart?

An enlarged heart is not a disease itself but a sign of an underlying heart problem. It occurs when the heart muscle thickens or the chambers stretch, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood.

While some people live for years with mild cardiomegaly, the condition can become life-threatening if left undiagnosed or untreated.

Now let's move to the next complication that led to his Doug LaMalfia's death at 6 - Aortic Dissection.

What Is Aortic Dissection - EXPLAINED

An aortic dissection is a medical emergency in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery. That artery is called the aorta. Blood rushes through the tear. This causes the inner and middle layers of the artery to split, called a dissection. If the blood goes outside the artery, aortic dissection is often deadly.

Aortic dissection isn't very common. It usually happens in men in their 60s and 70s. Symptoms of aortic dissection may seem like those of other health conditions. This often leads to delays in diagnosis. Early diagnosis and fast treatment of aortic dissection greatly improve the chance of survival.

It further adds - A thoracic aortic aneurysm occurs when a weak spot in the wall of the aorta begins to bulge, as shown on the left image. Having an aneurysm increases the risk of rupture or a tear in the aorta's lining (dissection), as shown in the image on the right.

Talking about the rare heart health condition, NIH has stated - Epidemiology

Acute aortic dissection is a rare but life-threatening condition, with an incidence of 5 to 30 cases per 1 million people per year. This contrasts sharply with acute myocardial infarction, which has approximately 4400 cases per 1 million people annually. Aortic dissection accounts for 3 out of every 1000 emergency department presentations involving acute chest, back, or abdominal pain. The condition predominantly affects individuals between 40 and 70, with most cases occurring in patients aged 50 to 65. Approximately 75% of dissections happen in this age range, highlighting age as a key risk factor.

While men are 3 times more likely to develop aortic dissection than women, women often present later in the disease course and have worse outcomes. The risk profile differs between older and younger patients: older patients are more likely to have hypertension, atherosclerosis, prior aortic aneurysm, or iatrogenic dissection, while younger patients, particularly those younger than 40, are more likely to have connective tissue disorders like Marfan syndrome. Type A dissections involving the ascending aorta are twice as common as type B dissections and are more likely to be fatal without urgent intervention. Hypertension is the most prevalent modifiable risk factor, present in about 75% of patients, while other risk factors include atherosclerosis, connective tissue disorders, and previous cardiac surgery.

