With the festive season on in full swing many of you must be indulging in a bit more of drinks and food. And if you think one or two small drinks won't affect your driving skills read on. New NASA-led research has warned that hand-eye coordination in driving and other activities is compromised after consuming the equivalent of less than a half of beer for a person around 75 kg in weight. The findings provide new information on the potential impact of even minimal alcohol consumption on high-risk human activities that rely on keen visual and visuomotor control like driving