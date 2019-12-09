The cornerstone of managing any disease, especially the complicated ones like diabetes, is early diagnosis and access to treatment. In case of this hormonal disorder, early diagnosis is extremely essential because it is like to affect your immune function badly. According to a study by Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, uncontrolled diabetes makes it difficult for people affected by the condition to avoid infections. High sugar levels in their blood can unleash destructive molecules that interfere with the body’s natural infection-control mechanism, says the study.

HOW DOES DIABETES AFFECT IMMUNITY?

When your your blood sugar levels go for a toss, every cell of your body gets severely damaged. In fact, diabetes can affect your crucial organs too. These damages drive your body into an immune response mode leading to inflammation. Prolonged inflammation leads to various kinds of diseases including obesity.

In case of excessive cell and tissue damage in your body, the immune cells are likely to go on an overdrive mode. Under normal circumstances, the macrophages (white blood cells which are part of your immune system) clear the cellular debris to battle any kind of tissue damage. They also wipe out foreign substances, microbes, cancer cells, and everything else that aren’t healthy to body cells. When there is too much damage happening and that too for a prolonged period of time, the macrophages go on an overdrive and kill the healthy cells leading to inflammation. That is why you need to keep your blood sugar levels in check, if you need a healthy immune system.

BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY NATURALLY

Your body’s natural defence mechanism needs to be taken care of, so that it doesn’t go weak. The best way to do so is having the right foods and exercising regularly. Having ayurvedic herbs and formulas will also go a long way in revving up your immune system. Here’s a list of foods and formulas to keep you strong through these winter days.

Sugar-Free Chawanprakash

Dabur has long been using the wisdom of Ayurveda through its formulas to give us effective, natural, side-effect-free solutions for conditions that are tough to treat. Dabur Sugar-Free Chawanprakash is the best example of such an ayurvedic remedy. This all-natural product, made from more than 45 trusted Ayurvedic ingredients like Amla, Ashwagandha, Guduchi etc., modulates the activity of natural killer cells and cytokines to strengthen your body’s defence mechanism. Amla, which is an extremely rich source of Vitamin C, helps in amping up immunity. Chyawanprakash reduces the activation of a complement pathway which gets activated in case of an allergic inflammation, damaging the surrounding cells. It also increases the activity of immune cells called macrophages. These cells play a role in triggering non-specific immune responses and further reduce chances of infections. Apart from this, Dabur Chawanprakash comes with a plethora of other health benefits: Boosting your respiratory and brain functions functions, revving up your heart health and helping you look younger.

Packed with vitamin E and unsaturated fatty acids like omega-3 fats, include avocado in the form of salad or along with banana (mash one banana and one avocado) to attain its benefits. You can even use it in desserts.

Oats

Starting your day with a bowl of oats porridge or oats upma is a good idea, not only because it will fill you up but will boost your immunity and metabolism as well. Oats is rich in fibre and vitamin B12, which plays a key role in boosting immunity and lowering your risk of infections.

Walnuts and figs

They are not only a perfect option to up your energy and satiate your hunger pangs, but also play a key role in strengthening your immunity. Eat 2–3 figs or walnuts in a day to increase your intake of potassium, zinc, iron and unsaturated fats, which improve your overall health. If you don’t like nuts, make chikki or add them in oats or milk for effective results.

Curd

It is rich in probiotics, a kind of bacteria which fight infections. Including it in the diet not only aids in digestion but also improves immunity, lowering your risk of infections. Make sure you eat at least a small bowl of curd per day either in the form of buttermilk, raita or hung curd to boost immunity.

(This is a sponsored article)