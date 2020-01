Are you seeing additional strands of hair in your comb every day? It is natural to lose up to 100 strands of hair in a day, but excessive hair loss can be something you need to worry about. In case you notice that you’re losing more hair than the normal amounts, consult your doctor. The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary. But it may also be caused by serious underlying health conditions such as alopecia, lupus, thyroid issues. Bald spots, thinning, and breakage are symptoms of these types of disease. Surgeries or traumatic events can also trigger hair loss, but in such case your hair will usually start growing back without treatment. Permanent or temporary, hair loss can further lead to stress and anxiety – as hair is seen as an important part of our look.

As mentioned above, many health issues may cause hair loss, some of the most common diseases include –

Thyroid Problems

Severe and prolonged hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can lead to hair loss. Successful treatment of the thyroid disorder can bring back the lost hair, but it will take several months.

Cancer

Hair loss is one of the most significant concerns for cancer patients. Some cancers such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma may cause hair loss, but it is mainly chemotherapy that cause the hailfall. Chemotherapy treatment comprises of a variety of powerful medications that are designed to attack the cancerous cells. As a side effect, the medications also attack the roots of your hair, cause hair loss.

Eating Disorders

Weight loss obsession due to social pressures may cause eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, especially in women. Among many other health issues, eating disorders can also lead to hair loss. As it will divert important nutrients away from the cells that help grow healthy hair.

Lupus

This long-term autoimmune disease causes widespread inflammation that usually involves your skin — particularly on your face and scalp. It can cause the hair on your scalp to gradually thin out. A few people also lose clumps of hair. Some may also experience loss of eyebrow, eyelash, beard and body hair.