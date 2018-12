A new eye drop discovered by scientists can help reduce sight-threatening scarring which can occur at the surface of the eye or the cornea. The cornea which is usually transparent may become opaque due to the scars from an eye infection or trauma, resulting in blurred vision or blindness (in extreme cases). There is a fluid gel present in the eye drop which also consists of a natural wound-healing protein namely Decorin. The fluid gel forms a protective barrier which can help safeguard your eye surface from further damagedue to blinking. We tell you about Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an eye infection which is linked with poor contact lens hygiene and few other eye infections as well.

Is your eye itchy all the time? Do you experience constant discomfort and pain? Beware, you may suffer from an eye infection. You may experience eye infection in different ways. An infection may occur in your cornea ( your eye’s clear, protective outer layer), conjunctiva (a thin, moist area which covers the inside of the eyelids and also the outer layer of your eye). In case you are suffering from an eye infection, you will notice symptoms like burning of your eyes, irritation of your eyes, there will be constant pain, your eyes will hurt, painful lump under your eyelid, swollen, red, or purple eyelids and eye discharge.

Following are some eye infections which can give you a tough time. If you have been diagnosed with the ones which are listed here. Then, you shouldn’t delay further and seek immediate medical attention.

Keratitis

According to various studies, the most common cause of infectious keratitis is a bacterial infection. S. aureus, coagulase-negative staphylococci, S. pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, are some of the bacteria which can invite this type of infection. P. aeruginosa can be termed as the most common microorganism implicated in bacterial keratitis among contact lens wearers. In case, you experience blurred vision, pus inside the eye, or the one who wear contact lenses can suffer from eye pain. Then, you should visit an ophthalmologist for a slit lamp examination and corneal scraping and a specific antifungal or anti-acanthamoebal therapy is can also be recommended and treatment may take some months.

Stye

A small, painful lump on or inside the eyelid or around the eye can be called a stye. You may get a stye due to dust, heat, travel, makeup, strain and rubbing of the eyes. If you get a stye, your skin may become red, swollen and get filled with yellow pus like a pimple. To tackle your stye you can visit your ophthalmologist who may prescribe you proper treatment. Furthermore, you should wash your face thoroughly and remove the makeup before going to bed. Avoid rubbing your eyes if you have a stye. Refrain from wearing contact lenses and sharing your towel with someone who has a stye.

Fungal eye infections

Various studies observed that fungal eye infection can occur due to an eye injury, eye surgeries which include cataract or corneal transplant surgery, due to contact lenses and infection like candidemia which can spread from your bloodstream to other parts of your body. Your expert may prescribe you an antifungal eyedrop and medication, Furthermore, if you are wearing contact lenses then make sure you handle your lenses with care.

Conjunctivitis

an inflammation of the lining of the eye and eyelid due to bacteria, viruses, chemicals or allergies can be called conjunctivitis or pink eye. Bacteria, allergic reaction to pollen, dust or smoke, fungi and parasites can cause conjunctivitis. You will also be shocked to know that one may get conjunctivitis due to sexually transmitted disease (STD ) as well. Thus, it may also lead to vision loss if not treated at the right time. In case you are suffering from conjunctivitis, avoid sharing your cosmetics, don’t keep on touching your eyes and you should also change your pillow covers too often.