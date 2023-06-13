Don’t Ignore That Shoulder Pain: Causes Of Shoulder Pain People Ought To Know

Shoulder pain is a common condition that affects people of all ages. It can range from mild discomfort to severe pain, and it may be temporary or chronic. The shoulder joint is a complex structure that allows for a wide range of motion, but this mobility also makes it susceptible to injuries and conditions that can cause pain.

Talking to The HealthSite, Dr Utkarsh Pawar, Shoulder and knee Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, shares some general pieces of information about shoulder pain.

Causes of shoulder pain

Rotator cuff injuries: The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and tendons that stabilise the shoulder joint. Injuries to the rotator cuff, such as strains, tears, or tendinitis, can cause shoulder pain.

Shoulder impingement : This occurs when the rotator cuff tendons get pinched between the bones in the shoulder. It often results from repetitive overhead activities.

: This occurs when the rotator cuff tendons get pinched between the bones in the shoulder. It often results from repetitive overhead activities. Shoulder dislocation : The shoulder joint can become dislocated due to a forceful impact or excessive movement, leading to pain and instability.

: The shoulder joint can become dislocated due to a forceful impact or excessive movement, leading to pain and instability. Frozen shoulder: Also known as adhesive capsulitis, this condition involves stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint, often resulting from inflammation and thickening of the shoulder capsule.

Also known as adhesive capsulitis, this condition involves stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint, often resulting from inflammation and thickening of the shoulder capsule. Osteoarthritis: Wear and tear of the shoulder joint over time can cause osteoarthritis, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced range of motion.

Wear and tear of the shoulder joint over time can cause osteoarthritis, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced range of motion. Shoulder bursitis: Bursae are small, fluid-filled sacs that cushion the bones, tendons, and muscles around the joints. Inflammation of the shoulder bursae can cause pain and swelling.

Symptoms of shoulder pain

Pain: It can be sharp, dull, or achy and may worsen with movement.

Stiffness: Limited range of motion and difficulty performing certain activities.

Weakness: Reduced strength in the affected shoulder.

Instability: A feeling that the shoulder may "pop out" or feel loose.

Swelling or tenderness: Inflammation and discomfort around the shoulder joint.

Clicking or popping sounds: Audible noises during shoulder movement.

Treatment of shoulder pain

Rest and activity modification: Avoiding activities that worsen the pain and allowing the shoulder to rest.

Avoiding activities that worsen the pain and allowing the shoulder to rest. Physical therapy: Stretching and strengthening exercises to improve shoulder mobility and stability.

Stretching and strengthening exercises to improve shoulder mobility and stability. Medications: Non-Sterodial anti-inflammatory drugs to manage pain and inflammation.

Non-Sterodial anti-inflammatory drugs to manage pain and inflammation. Hot or cold therapy: Applying heat or cold packs to the shoulder to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation.

Applying heat or cold packs to the shoulder to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation. Injections: Corticosteroid injections may be administered to reduce inflammation and provide pain relief.

Corticosteroid injections may be administered to reduce inflammation and provide pain relief. Surgery: In severe cases or when conservative treatments fail, surgical intervention may be necessary.

It's important to consult a Shoulder Specialist for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan for shoulder pain. They can evaluate your symptoms, conduct a physical examination, and order any necessary imaging tests to determine the cause and develop an individualised approach to managing your shoulder pain, Dr Pawar concludes.

