Although majority of the spiders aren’t dangerous some spider bites can cause serious health complications. Spider species like black widow spider and brown recluse spider are dangerous as they have long fangs that can penetrate human skin and strong venom that can cause serious symptoms. Typically a spider bite causes minor symptoms like redness pain and swelling which one may not notice at all. Such harmless spider bites usually heal within a week or so. If bitten by black widow spider you may also experience severe abdominal pain or cramping along with pain and swelling around the bite. Black widow