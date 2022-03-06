Don't Ignore Facial Redness! It Could Be A Sign Of A Serious Skin Condition

Facial redness can be irritating and could be a cause of skin conditions. Here are some of the common skin disorders that you should look out for.

Facial redness is often held synonymous with sensitivity but sometimes it can be just more than sensitive skin. From sunburn to an allergic reaction, there are many things that can cause your skin to become red or irritated. The origin can be infectious, vascular, inflammatory, acquired or genetic.

It's not always a reason for concern, but skin redness can be irritating and uncomfortable. It might also be accompanied by other symptoms. Figuring out its underlying cause can help you treat your skin, keep it from becoming worse and in some cases help u know about an underlying disease early.

Causes Of Facial Redness

Dermatologist Dr Vidushi Jain, Medical Head Dermalinks, Ghaziabad discusses some of the causes of facial redness and the associated symptoms which can help you decide when to seek a doctors' opinion.

Rosacea

The main symptoms of rosacea are facial redness, irritated skin, and pimples. Other symptoms include blushing easily and eye problems. Some foods and beverages can worsen the symptoms, such as dairy products, spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol. Sun exposure can also make the symptoms worse. Rosacea is more common in females than males, and it usually develops after the age of 30.

How to get rid of the redness: While rosacea cannot be cured, treatment can lessen the redness. There are different types of rosacea broadly affecting the skin only or skin plus ocular involvement. For a rosacea patient, a fragrance-free sunscreen is a must along with avoiding the triggers.

Seborrhoeic dermatitis

It is a common skin condition that causes a red rash, which often appears on the face near the nose, between eyebrows and behind the ears predominantly. The rash may cause the skin to look oily but mostly the skin appears dry and scaly.

What can get rid of the redness:Seborrheic dermatitis usually requires treatment to clear. A certified dermatologist can create a treatment plan tailored to your needs. Treatment may include using a dandruff shampoo and medicine that you apply to your skin for a short time.

Atopic dermatitis

Often called eczema, it can cause a rash that appears suddenly. Infants often develop this itchy rash on their cheeks. Regardless of where the rash appears, the skin with the rash tends to feel extremely dry, scaly, and itchy. Can affect the folds in the body, especially in young kids and the natural history of the disease is to improve with age. The rashes and itching aggravate with each weather change or even with cough and cold attacks.

What can get rid of the redness: It's important to recognize the condition early so that you can start treatment. Moisturisers are the mainstay of the treatment, besides wet dressings, phototherapy and stress management. Topical corticosteroids and other disease-modifying topicals, oral therapy and newer drugs like dupilumab are used in severe nonresponding cases.

Contact dermatitis

A condition called contact dermatitis develops when something that touches your skin either:

Irritates it, or

Causes an allergic reaction

The face is commonplace to get contact dermatitis. A soap or hair dye can irritate your skin, causing a condition known as irritant contact dermatitis.

If you are allergic to what touches your face, you can develop allergic contact dermatitis. Common causes of allergic contact dermatitis include poison ivy, fragrances, and latex.

How to get rid of the redness: This rash tends to clear on its own when you stop exposing your skin to whatever is causing the reaction. Because this reaction can be caused by so many products, including those that you've used for years, and everyday things in your environment, it can be a challenge to figure out what's causing the rash.

Photosensitivity in collagen vascular disorders like SLE, Dermatomyositis

Connective tissue disorders (CTDs) are defined as a group of acquired diseases resulting from persistent immune-mediated inflammation.

Facial eruptions of CTD are more complex and may differ in severity. A reddish butterfly-shaped rash on the cheeks and nose area is characteristic and alarming. There may be other associated symptoms like hair thinning, oral ulcers, joint pain, difficulty in breathing on little exertion etc. Since the severity of the illness is varied and in most severe cases can also be a cause of repeated abortions in a female, it requires early diagnosis and management. So, a simple facial rash or redness can sometimes be a marker of more severe diseases affecting multiple organ systems and shouldn't be ignored.

Reactions to medications

Some medications can cause a sunburn-like reaction when you spend time outdoors during the day. Using a medication, such as hydrocortisone (a steroid) cream, for longer than directed can also cause a skin reaction.

How to get rid of the redness: Check the information that came with the medication to see if you should stay out of the sun. This may be all you need to do to clear the redness. If the redness is caused by using a medication, such as hydrocortisone cream, for too long, you may not be able to get rid of the rash on your own and need a consultation with a certified dermatologist on the same.

Facial erythromelalgia

Erythromelalgia is a rare disorder characterized by burning, pain, redness and increased temperature typically involving the distal extremities. Although it can progress to involve the face, erythromelalgia presenting only on the face is particularly rare. It has a primary form which has a genetically determined neuropathic origin and a secondary form which can be associated with cancers, myeloproliferative disorders, connective tissue disorders, infections and poisoning even.

How to treat: Prognosis mainly depends on the underlying condition and the ability of the patients and their relatives to cope with the disease. Genetic testing, a multimodal treatment approach aimed at pain attenuation and improving the patient's quality of life is the approach in treating.

Rare cancer

S zary syndrome is a type of T-cell cutaneous lymphoma (CTCL), which is rare cancer. CTCL begins in a type of white blood cell called the T-lymphocyte (T-cell). Signs of this cancer begin on the skin because most T-cells are found in the skin. What can get rid of the redness: To get rid of the redness you need to treat cancer.