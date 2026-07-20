Don’t ignore a fever that lingers beyond 3 days: What doctors want you to know

A fever lasting more than three days may signal an underlying infection or health condition. Learn when to seek medical care and the warning signs to watch.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Umesh Gupta

Viral fever.

Fever is a defence mechanism of the body against infection which may persist for more than three days during viral illnesses but healthcare professionals state it is never a "just another viral illness" you should ignore. Instead it should be assessed by a doctor who will determine what is causing the problem and start treatment accordingly.

According to Dr. Sharwari Sudhir Dabhade, Consultant of Internal Medicine, Diabetology & Endocrinology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital most viral illnesses get better in 2 to 3 days after rest, plenty of fluids and strict adherence to the treatment plan. But when fever persists beyond this time frame it may be prudent to seek medical help to avoid preventable complications.

The pattern of fever offers important clues

Doctors advise paying attention not only to monitoring temperature but also to how the fever behaves. Whether the fever is continuous or intermittent, accompanied by chills, sweating, cough or any other symptom as a lot of this information can help doctors determine the potential cause. Fever is not just a diagnosis but a symptom of numerous diseases so it is important to find out what is causing the fever.

Dr. Umesh Gupta, Director and HOD, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital Dwarka says that fever is common with infections and especially during the monsoon season. Common causes include diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid, leptospirosis, influenza and COVID-19. It can also be a sign of bacterial infections such as UTIs, pneumonia or tuberculosis. However in more unusual cases autoimmune conditions, inflammatory conditions or even some malignancies can have a chronic fever.

Some people face a higher risk

Doctors advise that children, older adults, pregnant women and people who have chronic conditions like heart disease, kidney disease or diabetes should be extra careful. Many people keep taking antibiotics or over the counter fever remedies without seeking medical advice. Dr. Gupta cautions that although these medicines can bring down the fever they will not cure the disease and could also lead to a delay in diagnosis. The healthcare professional also stressed that unnecessary use of antibiotics can also increase antibiotic resistance which will make the treatment of future infections more difficult.

When to seek medical help

Drink plenty of fluids, use a thermometer to check the temperature and seek help from medical professionals if you have a fever for over 3 days. Based on your symptoms and medical history your doctor may order blood tests, urine examination, tests for malaria or dengue or a chest X-ray to help identify the cause. If fever is accompanied by symptoms like severe headache, difficulty in breathing, frequent vomiting, rash, abdominal pain, burning micturition, confusion, excessive drowsiness and symptoms of dehydration then immediate medical attention is necessary.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for persistent fever or worsening symptoms.