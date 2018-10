A good sleep can help you to stay healthy. Getting good sleep is vital for your overall well-being. It can help you to cut down your risk of various chronic illnesses like heart disease, it can strengthen your immunity, ease your digestion process and help you to focus. If you fail to get a good night’s sleep you may end up feeling fatigued. So, it is essential to get 8-9 hours of sleep. If you want to sleep better you should correct your lifestyle and give up your wrong eating habits.

Chamomile tea

It is rich in flavones (antioxidants) that reduce inflammation that leads to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. It can also help you to boost your immune system, tackle depression and anxiety and can be beneficial for your skin. but, do you know that it also has some unique properties which can help you to sleep better? The amazing chamomile tea contains apigenin, an antioxidant that helps to binds to certain receptors in your brain which reduce insomnia. According to a study, women who drank chamomile tea reported improved sleep quality.

Kiwi

Kiwi may aid digestion, decrease inflammation and help you to manage your cholesterol as it is jam-packed with fibre and antioxidants. According to research, it can also help you to enhance your sleep quality and is termed as a superfood which can be consumed before hitting the sack as the antioxidants in it are responsible or promoting good night’s sleep.

Walnuts

Walnuts are abundant in magnesium, phosphorus, copper and manganese. They are beneficial for your heart health, can help you to lower your cholesterol and promote better sleep. Yes, you have heard it right! According to studies, walnuts are known as one of the best sources the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin due to which one may be able to sleep well. Moreover, it also contains fatty acid which can help you to sleep peacefully.