Clubfoot is the most common musculoskeletal birth deformity affecting about 1 in 800 children. About 80 per cent of clubfoot children are born in low- and middle-income countries. It is estimated that over 200000 children are born with clubfoot each year and approximately 35000 in India alone. Untreated clubfoot is an important cause of long-term physical and emotional disability in low- and middle-income countries due to lack of accessibility to quality healthcare and systemic inequities. To provide clubfoot braces to needy families at a very low cost the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children Parel Mumbai launched India’s first Brace