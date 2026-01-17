Donald Trump’s Warning On Paracetamol In Pregnancy Debunked, Safe With No Autism Or ADHD Risk: Lancet Study

A new Lancet study confirms paracetamol is safe during pregnancy, showing no increased risk of autism or ADHD, debunking earlier claims.

Paracetamol, one of the most commonly used painkillers in the world, is safe to take during pregnancy and does not increase the risk of autism, ADHD, or developmental problems in children, according to a major new scientific review. The researchers of the research state that pregnant women can be confident in the use of paracetamol for the purpose of painkilling or fever reduction.

The results take a direct swing at contentious assertions based on the same issue last year by former US President Donald Trump, who posited that paracetamol was not a good thing in pregnancy and advised women to avoid it. Medical organisations and doctors around the world condemned such remarks, arguing that they instilled a lot of unwarranted fear in prospective mothers. However, scientists believe that the new evidence is all that the debate deserves.

Why Paracetamol Matters During Pregnancy?

There are a lot of medicines which are not taken during pregnancy, as they may have effects on the unborn child. Paracetamol, acetaminophen, or brand names such as Tylenol have long been viewed as the ideal analgesics for pregnant women to take when they are in pain or have a headache. It is usually applied as a treatment for headaches, backaches, toothaches, body aches and fever.

Most doctors prescribe it as an alternative to other medications, such as ibuprofen or aspirin, that could have a greater risk in pregnancy. Significantly, pain and fever can be treated. Having a high temperature when pregnant may lead to the risk of miscarriage, premature birth and developmental problems in the babies. That is to say that not taking any treatment is sometimes more dangerous than safely taking medication.

What Sparked the Controversy?

In 2019, Donald Trump and some of his allies alleged that paracetamol could be taken voluntarily by pregnant women, which could result in children developing autism. These statements surprised physicians and misguided most women, particularly due to the trust and prescription of paracetamol.

Comments made by the medical groups in the US, as well as the UK and Europe, were criticised by medical groups, which claimed that there was no substantial evidence to back such claims. Nevertheless, the social discussion caused panic and made researchers more attentive to the available science.

Inside the New Lancet Study

This new study was published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health, which is one of the best medical journals in the world. The authors analysed 43 of the strongest studies on the topic of paracetamol during pregnancy. Hundreds of thousands of women were used in these studies, and the results were a comparison of pregnancies where mothers used paracetamol and the ones where they did not.

Most of the research involved siblings; that is, the researchers compared children within the same family. This is significant since it eliminates the effects of genetics and home upbringing, and the findings obtained are credible. The studies that also fulfilled the criteria of low risk of bias and studies that followed children over five years also captured the attention of the review to examine autism and ADHD, as well as other long-term developmental outcomes. Due to such a cautious method, scholars refer to the review as a gold standard analysis.

No Link Found With Autism or ADHD

Having analysed the data, researchers did not find that paracetamol predisposes the formation of autism, ADHD, or developmental disorders. The investigation was led by Professor Asma Khalil, a consultant obstetrician and professor of maternal-foetal medicine at City St George's, University of London: "When we did this analysis, we found no links. There was no association. There's no evidence that paracetamol increases the risk of autism."

She added, "The message is clear paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided." The paper continues to explicate how the previous reports of a potential risk were probably an accidental result of other aspects, including the disease that had made the mother continue taking paracetamol at all.

Why Taking Paracetamol Can Actually Protect Babies?

Doctors, beware that not having any treatment when unwell in pregnancy may be life-threatening. Skid row fever and pain, if untreated, may be a stressor to the developing baby and the body. Experts believe that failure to reduce high temperatures can only raise the chances of miscarriage, premature births, and underdeveloped growth of babies. This is the reason to make paracetamol the first-line drug for pregnant women with pain or fever. According to Professor Khalil, paracetamol is frequently harmless compared to untreated infections and inflammation or high temperatures.

What Pregnant Women Should Do?

Pregnant women are recommended by experts to take paracetamol at the prescribed dosage, the lowest necessary dose, and the minimum time possible. It must not be taken more than advised on the label or by a doctor. During pregnancy, women are also expected to consult their medical practitioner before taking any drug on a routine basis.

Conclusion

The new Lancet review offers good confidence that there is no harm in the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and does not otherwise increase the chances of autism, ADHD, and other children's developmental problems. Paracetamol is the reliable and sustainable painkiller among expectant mothers, although it was claimed with false hopes that made the world fear and be confused about it.

In the case of expectant mothers who are experiencing pain or fever, the professionals believe that there is nothing to be troubled about; taking paracetamol correctly is not only safe, but it is also likely to be essential to protect the mother and the baby.