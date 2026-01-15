Donald Trump Health Update: RFK Jr. Says US President Is In Incredible Health, Has Highest Testosterone Levels At 70

Donald Trump Latest Health Update: The White House maintains that Donald Trump is in "excellent health." His most recent comprehensive checkup, showed strong cardiovascular, neurological, and overall physical performance, per White House physician, Sean Barbabella.

Donald Trump Diagnosed With ‘Chronic Venous Insufficiency’ After Leg Swelling

Donald Trump Health Updates: US President Donald Trump has been in the headlines for quite sometime now - all for his health updates. In one of the recent updates, US President Donald Trump's health has once again become a subject of conversation after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made striking claims about the president's physical condition during a recent podcast interaction.

Speaking about POTUS' current health status, RFK Jr., said that Trump - who is now in his late 70s - is not only in "incredible health" but also has exceptionally high testosterone levels. The statement has left everyone surprised - even celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"He's got- he's in incredible health," Kennedy, 71, said. "Dr. Oz looked at his medical records and said he's got the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."

"I know the president will be happy that I'll repeat that," he added, as Katie, 34, laughed.

As we talk about high testosterone levels, let's dissect the medical terminology and understand what it actually means.

Why Testosterone Levels After 70 Matter?

According to Harvard Medical School, presence of naturally-occurring testosterone after 70, is not a problem for a man. However, having excessively high testosterone levels can sometimes put the body on the verge of suffering severe conditions. Some of the negative side effects that high testosterone can have in the body includes - heart muscle damage and increased risk of heart attack, liver disease, fluid retention, headaches, increased risk of blood clots, and "mood swings, euphoria, irritability, impaired judgment, delusions."

Health specialists emphasize that overall fitness cannot be judged by a single hormone marker. Cardiovascular health, metabolic balance, brain function, and lifestyle habits remain far more important indicators of long-term well-being.

What Are The Benefits of Having High Testosterone Levels After 70?

From a medical standpoint, testosterone plays a crucial role in men's health, influencing muscle mass, bone density, energy levels, mood, and cognitive function. According to endocrinology research, testosterone levels naturally decline by 1 2 percent per year after the age of 30. By the time most men reach their 70s, levels are significantly lower than in early adulthood.

This is why Kennedy's claim stands out. Exceptionally high testosterone levels at this age are uncommon, and when present, they can be linked to:

High testosterone means better muscle strength and high stamina Good levels of testosterone also helps in keeping the bones healthy. Testosterone also helps in maintaining body's natural energy levels. It also helps in keeping the brain healthy and the memory sharp.

Donald Trump Health Updates: How Is The US President?

Trump's health is a frequent talking point for supporters and critics alike. In the last couple of months, the US President was dragged into heavy conversations about his declining health status.

Last month, the White House released details of an MRI scan showing that Trump was in "excellent health". In a memo, his physician, Sean Barbabella, said that Trump's cardiovascular system was in excellent condition, his abdominal imaging normal, and "all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused."

The scan was conducted amid concerns about Trump's health; he is set to turn 80 in June and is the oldest person ever sworn in as US president.

