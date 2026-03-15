Dolly Parton Health Updates: Music legend opens up about recent health concerns - 'I needed to build myself back up'

The Nashville legend postponed her Las Vegas residency due to an unspecified illness in October 2025, though she had mentioned earlier in September 2025 that she had been having issues with kidney stones.

Dolly parton health updates

Dolly Parton Health Updates: In a major health update, American singer Dolly Parton revealed that she is currently focusing on her health and emotional recovery following a difficult year that included the loss of her longtime husband. The 80-year-old star offered an update while speaking at the opening day of the new season at Dollywood, the theme park she founded in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. During the keynote appearance, Parton addressed recent concerns about her health and explained why fans haven't seen her lately.

"I've not been touring, as you know," Parton said. "I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them."

Dolly Parton further explained that the past year has been physically and emotionally draining after the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at age 82. The couple had been married for nearly six decades.

"I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on," she told the audience. "I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically."

Dolly Parton Health Updates: What Happened To The Music Legend?

Back in 2025, October, Dolly Parton had postponed her Las Vegas residency due to an unspecified illness. Taking to Instagram, Parton revealed that she wouldn't be able to perform at the moment, but would be back as soon as possible and said that it was a health challenge.

While cancelling the tour, the music legend cited health issues due to kidney stones-induced infections. In her message to fans, Dolly Parton revealed that a kidney stone caused an infection that made her extremely uncomfortable. She emphasized that she needed medical treatment and was advised to avoid flying, long, travel, and strenuous activity. Even after all this, she reassured her fans with her classic humour, reminding everyone that she is still kicking, but need to take things slow for now.

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This came a month after the music legend revealed that she had been having issues with kidney stones. Let's take a close look at this condition and what makes it so deadly to manage.

Kidney Stones: Is This Condition Fatal or Manageable?

Kidney stones are a serious health condition wherein excessive accumulation of minerals and salt occurs in the urine. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), kidney stones are hard, pebble-like deposits of minerals and salts most commonly calcium oxalate that form inside the kidneys when urine becomes too concentrated. They can cause severe pain in the back, side, or groin, especially when moving through the urinary tract. Most pass on their own, but larger stones may require medical intervention.

One of the most common and primary causes of kidney stones is dehydration. According to the experts, not drinking enough water (dehydration), which allows minerals to stick together. Other causes include high-sodium diets, obesity, and metabolic conditions.

Some of the most common symptoms of kidney stones are: Acute pain in the lower back, pain during urination, blood in urine, and pain in the lower back. Although the condition is manageable, it is important to note that in severe cases, kidney stones can also lead to surgical removal of the stones.

Some Useful Tips To Prevent Kidney Stones

Try maintaining a healthy weight: If you are obese and if your weight is not under control, then chances are higher that kidney stones will likely form.

If you are obese and if your weight is not under control, then chances are higher that kidney stones will likely form. Try taking supplements under control: Do not take high dosage of supplements ; you need to be very careful with what you are consuming and avoid the high dosage of vitamin c supplements.

Do not take high dosage of ; you need to be very careful with what you are consuming and avoid the high dosage of vitamin c supplements. Try Consuming Fruits: For people who have proper intake of fruits , formation of stones is not very common in them.

Kidney stones are a widespread yet uncomfortable health problem that can be influenced by several factors, including dehydration, diet, genetic background, and certain medical conditions. The recent health concerns surrounding Dolly Parton highlight the importance of paying attention to kidney health. Stay infomed, stay safe!

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