Doja Cat opens up about possible lipedema diagnosis: What is the condition?

Raising awareness about lipedema is crucial because it can change prespective on body weight stigma or blame discussion. It creates platform to realise that lipedema is a medical condition, which needs to be understood and treated properly.

Doja Cat Health Update: Grammy winner Doja Cat recently discussed an issue that she has been experiencing in her body since a long time. The singer in one of her recent TikTok videos admitted that she might have lipedema which is a chronic medical condition that can lead to abnormal fat buildup in the lower part of your body. "I just had the craziest epiphany," she told viewers. "I'm finding out about this right now lipedema runs in my family."

Doja Cat's lower body fat buildup struggle

The artist has made it clear that the condition contributed to her having liposuction in 2023. Considering her physical transformation over the years, Doja Cat said that she felt all the fat was in the most unpleasant places, in her thighs, hips, knees, calves and ankles despite the fact that she did not think that she was that heavy.

In her words, "If you look at my knees... Like I had big ass knees, like big fat f---ing knees. Basically, I wasn't horrendously, deeply overweight or anything. I was just building up all this ass, and ankle, and calves, and knee and thigh. I had a whole ton of it." Noting that she believes she may have been "at like stage one or stage two" Doja Cat went on to explain, "I think some people have noticed in videos or performances that my butt looks kind of weird. You go from stage one to four or something like that."

The 'Paint the Town Red' artist's recent remark about her health struggle has created a new wave of debate on the lipedema condition which experts have misconstrued and are often confused with simple weight gain.

What is lipedema?

Lipedema is a chronic condition in which excess fat is accumulated in the wrong places usually in the lower half of the body. Healthcare professionals explain that the condition normally results in the development of symmetrical fat around the hips, thighs and legs whereas the upper part of the body may be relatively small. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)has defined lipedema as nearly women-only and was thought to be caused by hormonal alterations, which could be the reason why the signs of this condition manifest during puberty, pregnancy or menopause.

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"Lipedema is a chronic condition affecting the subcutaneous fatty tissue of the predominantly female population, characterized by disproportionate and painful accumulations of fatty tissue in the lower and upper extremities," the NIH explains. "According to Bauer et al, 11 per cent of all women, including post-pubertal girls, are affected by lipedema, although a significant number of cases remain unreported. The true prevalence may be considerably higher due to widespread underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis, driven by the fact that universally accepted diagnostic criteria are lacking."

Although we all have #lipoedema, we can all experience different symptoms. Fizzing, heaviness + pain are very common with the majority of patients. Do you suffer with these?? If not what are you main symptoms?? #talklipoedema#lipoedema#lipedema#lipoedemafighter#lipedemafi ... pic.twitter.com/JINw6RqVhR TalkLipoedema (@talklipoedema) June 21, 2022

Common symptoms of lipedema

Cleveland Clinicnotes that in addition to accumulating fat in the lower body patients with lipedema can have other symptoms, which include:

Pain or tenderness in the affected regions The continued leg swelling A heavy feeling in the lower body Deposits of fats along the hips, thighs, knees and calves Fatigue starts or worsens at times of hormonal changes Skin that bruises easily Bumps inside the fat that feel like there's something under your skin Edema and joint hypermobility may also be present

In the long term, mobility and physical comfort can also be impacted by the condition. Additionaly, the US Health professionals observe that lipedema is not caused directly by lymphatic dysfunction but the accumulated fatty tissue can cause pressure on the local lymphatic vessels. This pressure may disrupt the circulation of the lymph fluid in the body which may cause swelling and pain. According to the Lipedema Foundation, research is still underway to determine the biological role of hormones, genetics, inflammation and metabolism in the condition's development.

Lipedema is a chronic condition that occurs almost exclusively in women and manifests as symmetrical buildup of painful fat and swelling in the limbs, sparing the hands and feet. Explore the latest advancements in Lipedema research here: https://t.co/0xCVpk3N3Hpic.twitter.com/EOS4RBArma Lipedema Foundation (@LipedemaFndn) October 13, 2023

Causes of lipedema

The CDC notes that the exact cause of lipedema is still unknown but there are few things that can increase the risk of lipedema:

Lipedema runs in the family Puberty Pregnancy Menopause Birth control pills BMI higher than 35

"Primarily, females between puberty and the third decade of life, are more susceptible to and predominantly affected by this condition than males. Moreover, stressful life events, trauma, or surgical procedures can trigger the onset of lipedema," the NIH explains. "Notably, there is a belief in the potential inheritance of lipedema, which may occur through either autosomal dominant or X-linked patterns with sex limitation. Although the specific genes and proteins associated with lipedema are not fully understood and detectable biomarkers in lipedema patients remain limited, genetic inheritance has been observed in approximately 60% of cases, with suggestions of the involvement of multiple genes."

Lipedema affects numerous women, causing a disproportionate body shape and painful legs, yet few know about the condition. Learn about this #Lipedema and the signs to look out for. https://t.co/7nNWJl61zP #LipedemaAwareness#JOBSTpic.twitter.com/e1ZIawJE2x Essity (@essity) June 25, 2024

Lipedema confused with obesity

Lipedema is often overlooked or misdiagnosed and this is one of the greatest challenges of the condition. Due to the fact that the condition is associated with the accumulation of fats, it is commonly confused with obesity or mere increase in weight. Nonetheless, it has been indicated that lipedema can occur in approximately 10 per cent to 11 per cent of adult women, and thus it is more prevalent than most caregivers deem it to be.

Awareness among the population is still quite low, and this fact means that many people can endure the symptoms over a long period of time before getting a proper diagnosis. The CDC argues that the unusual patterns of fat distribution and the presence of swelling constantly in the lower part of the body are the factors that should make a person start thinking about the necessity of additional medical examination.

Why lipedema awareness matters

Talking about certain medical conditions like lipedema, particularly by individuals in the public view is crucial as it can increase awareness of the medical conditions that people tend to ignore. Raising awareness can also assist in changing the body weight stigma or blame discussion and emphasize the need to realise that lipedema is a medical condition which needs to be addressed and treated properly. Although the treatment strategies might differ depending on the severity of the case, experts note that the earlier the symptoms are recognized the better it is for individuals to manage them and live better.

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