Sinuses are air pockets on both sides of the nose; like the nose, they are also lined by Mucus skin. “Sphenoid Sinuses are generally pneumatized by 5 years of age and the Frontal Sinuses appear at the age 7 to 8 years, but are not completely developed until late teenage years. Most of the viral infections of the upper respiratory area involve the nose and the paranasal sinuses. However, those bacterial infections of the paranasal sinuses don’t involve your nose. Children tend to have 6-8 episodes of upper respiratory infections per year and hence tend to have more associated sinus problems. Episodes of inflammation of the paranasal sinuses lasting more than 90 days that is 12 weeks are called as chronic sinusitis. Patients have persistent residual respiratory symptoms such as a cough, runny nose or nasal obstruction,” says Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, SL Raheja Hospital. She explains you about the symptoms.

Signs and symptoms parents should watch out:

• Cold lasting more than 10 to 14 days, along with low-grade fever

• Thick Yellow-Green nasal drainage

• Facial pain

• Post-nasal drip

• Night time cough and sore throat

• Nausea and/or vomiting

• Swelling around the eyes

• A severe headache behind or around the eyes that gets worse when bending over is a very typical sign

Treatment:

Antibiotics: Antibiotics may be prescribed if high-grade fever is a present or acute exacerbation of chronic symptoms is there. The course of medicines may last from 10-14 days. To treat a headache or sinus pain, place a warm washcloth on your child’s face for a few minutes at a time.

Saline nose drops: If the secretions in your child’s nose are especially thick, causing congestion, your doctor may recommend that you help drain them with saline nose drops. Without your doctor’s advice, do not use nose drops that contain medications because they can have side effects.

Hot water vaporizers: Hot water vaporizers are not advisable because they can cause injuries or burns. Steam inhalation can be used with precaution for an older child. Medicines may be needed to treat the child’s reflux symptoms.

Surgery: Surgery may be sometimes needed for deviated nasal septum/ for adenoids/ for Polyps. It is called endoscopic sinus surgery. So, just consult the expert, if the problem is grave. You should avoid using any over-the-counter products for your children. Since they can be fatal for their health.