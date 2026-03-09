Does your child have insatiable hunger? Expert says it could signal Prader-Willi syndrome

Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS is a rare condition that can affect children from 0 to 6 years of age. It is a multisystem genetic disorder caused by the loss of paternally expressed genes on chromosome 15q11.2 q13.

Prader-Willi Syndrome: As a child grows older, the eating habits of most kids may change over time but a constant and uncontrollable hunger may be an indication of something more. When a child requests to eat often, consumes an abnormally large amount of food or appears to have no capacity to get full, it may raise concerns. Although having an increased appetite occasionally is acceptable when it comes to a growing stage, the constant feeling of hunger that is excessive should never be neglected since it may signify some underlying medical condition like Prader-Willi syndrome.

What is Prader-Willi syndrome?

Prader-Willi syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes physical, mental and behavioural problems, according to Mayo Clinic. A child diagnosed with this medical condition may experience an extreme and persistent sensation of hunger or Hyperphagia, which can lead children to eat more than once and still feel hungry.

Dr. Paritosh Anand, Consultant Paediatrician, Citizens Speciality Hospital, told Healthsite, "I have personally witnessed how tiny, small signs can transform into a chronic or challenging condition, especially when it comes to the cases of rare diseases." The paediatrician further said that it is an uncommon condition that can actually impact a child for a lifetime if left untreated. About 1 in 30,000 newborns are affected by this rare disease due to abnormalities on chromosome 15.

Who is at risk?

PWS is a condition that does not occur suddenly, but starts from birth. According to Dr. Anand, this genetic disorder has different symptoms in different phases. For example, infants from birth to 2 years of age show symptoms like lazy or disorganised behaviour, issues with feeding or experience developmental delays such as sitting and standing.

In the second phase, i.e., children between 2 and 8 years with PWS show symptoms like continuous hunger, food-seeking behaviours like hoarding and ingesting non-edibles. They may also have issues with their body structure, like scoliosis, short stature, small hands and feet, and excessive weight gain.

Prader-Willi syndrome severe risks

"Children generally experience mild to moderate intellectual disabilities, learning challenges, and behavioural patterns such as skin-picking, tantrums, or obsessive-compulsive tendencies, which are often brought on by routine disturbances or food deprivation," Dr. Anand said. "Physically, hypogonadism causes infertility and delayed puberty, growth hormone insufficiency causes low stature and decreased muscle mass, and a high pain threshold can conceal injuries."

The paediatrician further notes that hyperphagia in PWS patients may also result in chronic or serious illness, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea and orthopaedic pains. Therefore, it is advised to have a well-managed lifestyle that includes managing food eating habits, instilling exercise and physical movement activities in your daily routine and more.

