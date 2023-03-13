Does Weight Gain Or Weight Loss Impact The Menstrual Cycle?

Weight gain and weight loss can also lead to delayed or irregular menstrual cycle.

Weight gain and weight loss are very normal aspects of life. Some people focus on weight loss and gain to stay healthy while others are sometimes forced to change their body type as part of their job description. While it is a good habit to take care of one's health, the focus should also remain only on that and not one's appearance. All things aside, did you know that weight loss and weight gain for women can also have a major impact on the menstrual cycle?

Characteristics Of Normal Menstrual Cycle

The normal cycle that women experience on a monthly basis lasts for about 21 to 34 days. Our menstrual flow lasts for about 5-6 days usually. But sometimes, some women might experience very heavy flow which might require changing the sanitary napkin every two hours. This is considered as heavy flow. More than 80 ml blood loss in one cycle is considered to be heavy flow. Using more napkins or often getting up at night for a change or soiling bed linen suggests heavy periods.

What Happens After Weight Gain?

Weight gain alters a lot of things for women. It changes women physically, mentally and also has an impact on the menstrual cycle. Experts say that, weight gain increases the amount of fat in the body and that in turn increases the level of estrogen in the female body. Due to this reason, the ovulation might stop and periods might get delayed. This commonly happens to women who suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Disease, low thyroid, or weight gain due to high calorie diet (ways to treat PCOS). These changes impacts the body majorly.

What Happens After Weight Loss?

Weight loss also impacts the menstrual cycle majorly. Loss of weight can happen due to anxiety, anorexia, excess exercising and dieting (signs of over exercising). Weight loss will lead to decrease in the BMI and that in turn affects estrogen secretion in the body. Low estrogen secretion will again have a major impact on the menstrual cycle. It can get delayed due to this. Low estrogen in the body means that you can end up with bone fracture, weak bones, hair fall and low libido.

Tips To Maintain A Regular Cycle

Regular exercise and weight training can help regularize, menstrual cycle.

Obese women should follow a low glycemic index diet.

Thin women need to gain weight by increasing calories and protein intake.

Correction of PCOS will need help of a gynecologist and a nutritionist.

Yoga and correct nutritious foods will help to correct menstrual irregularities.