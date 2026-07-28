Does talc cause ovarian cancer? What science says as Johnson & Johnson’s $5.5 billion settlement revives debate

Johnson & Johnson's $5.5 billion settlement has reignited debate over talc and ovarian cancer. Here's what research says about the possible link and ongoing controversy.

Baby powder.

Johnson & Johnson's baby powder was a trusted staple in millions of homes for decades. But on Monday the company said it would now pay an estimated $5.5 billion to resolve some 76,000 lawsuits claiming its talc-based products led to ovarian cancer bringing renewed attention to one of the biggest public health debates in recent history. While Johnson & Johnson continues to deny that its talc products can cause cancer and insists claims are "meritless" the landmark settlement has once again raised an important question i.e how did talc get associated with ovarian cancer in the first place?

How did the connection between talc and ovarian cancer come about?

The concern began in the 1970s when researchers first detected talc particles in ovarian tumour tissue samples. These findings led scientists to explore the possibility that the use of talc powder around the genital area could get into the reproductive tract in microscopic amounts causing chronic inflammation which is a process known to contribute to cancer development.

Over the following decades several observational studies including the National Institute of Health (NIH) examined this possible connection with some reporting a small association with an increased risk of ovarian cancer among women who used talcum powder in the genital area regularly compared to those women who did not use powder. Researchers found it difficult to prove direct causation for ovarian cancer because they are relatively rare as well as the fact that it is affected by numerous genetic, hormonal and environmental factors.

What does the most recent scientific research say?

The World Health Organization's (WHO)International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified talc used in the perineal or genital region as "probably carcinogenic to humans" (Group 2A) based on limited evidence in humans and sufficient mechanistic evidence that this talc could participate in biological mechanisms associated with cancer.

The classification is not a guarantee of talc being a cause of ovarian cancer but it suggests that the evidence is sufficient for caution and further investigation. However years of research have not yet yielded a strong and statistically significant link between talc and ovarian cancer risks as evidenced through several large cohort studies including one that has invloved women with up to 500,000 in its research.

What does the settlement mean?

The settlement is for past claims of ovarian cancer and does not extend to future claims. It also follows Johnson & Johnson's success in court where it recently won several cases related to its role in ovarian cancer that raised doubts about whether women could provide scientific evidence that talc caused their condition. The company states that the settlement came not as a result of admitting guilt but because it didn't want to be burdened with expensive litigation for years. It still claims its talc products are safe and free of asbestos. The brand changed its baby powder formulation from talc to cornstarch in the United States in 2020.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Evidence on talc and ovarian cancer remains debated. Consult a healthcare professional for guidance.