Your diet plays an important role in managing blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that fibre-rich foods are particular goods for those suffering from diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the biggest health threats to humankind right now. The disease can wreak havoc on your body and lead to serious health issues like heart diseases, nerve damage, eye diseases, kidney problems and more. It is a chronic disease, which causes high levels of sugar in the blood. The disease is a result of either lack of insulin (a hormone produced by the pancreas) or your body’s inability to respond to this hormone. Also Read - 5 diabetes-friendly snacks to curb hunger without sending your blood sugar soaring

Since, diabetes is a lifestyle disease, what you eat and how much you exercise plays a pivotal role in managing your blood sugar levels. Your diet, in particular, can make or break the proper functioning of your system. Studies have shown that eating a diet rich in fibre may improve blood sugar levels. Also Read - Diabetes: Handful of these nuts can help you manage blood sugar levels

So, What Is Fibre?

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate mostly found in plant-based foods. It is majorly divided into two categories: soluble and insoluble fibre. Consuming soluble fibre helps you draw water into your gut – this helps soften your stools and support bowel movements. Insoluble fibre, on the contrary, doesn’t dissolve in water. Also Read - If you have diabetes, drink bitter gourd or karela juice daily in the morning

Fibre For Diabetics

Fibre is promoted as part of a healthy dietary pattern, and it might help manage diabetes as well. According to a study published in PLOS Medicine, a diet high in fibre is an important component of diabetes management. It can help improve glycemic control, blood lipids, body weight and inflammation.

According to Diabetes UK, including more fibre in your diet can help those suffering from diabetes. It can also help in keeping your gut healthy and reducing blood cholesterol levels. This, in turn, can help alleviate the risk of heart diseases.

As mentioned, diabetes increases the risk of developing heart disease and eating a diet rich in fibre can mitigate that risk. Foods high in soluble fibre are better at controlling cholesterol levels. It can also help lower the glycemic index, which can help you manage blood glucose levels.

How To Increase Your Intake?

The National Institutes of Health recommends patients with diabetes mellitus to consume 20-35 gm of fibre every day. So, you can add vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains and whole oats in your diet.

Other Benefits Of Eating Fibre-Rich Foods

Benefits of including a diet rich in fibre are not limited to diabetes. It offers other benefits, which include: