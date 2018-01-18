Does Lack Of Sleep Lead To Impotence Or Erectile Dysfunction?

Yes! Sleep deprivation can lead to erectile dysfunction (ED)! How to deal with it?

Most of us tend to cut down on sleep to meet our work targets or home responsibilities. The urge to get the job done somehow proves to be stressful on the body. Lack of sleep is known to have adverse effects on the brain, heart, weight and life in general. However, specifically in males, sleep deprivation is known to cause erectile dysfunction. Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist and Physician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shed light on how lack of sleep can lead to impotence in men.

How does it affect?

Getting quality sleep is significant in maintaining testosterone levels, which is vital in maintaining a man's erection and sexual life. It is proven that most testosterone is produced while sleeping; highest levels are produced during REM (deep stages of sleep) sleep. When a man is sleep-deprived, his testosterone levels drop to as much as 70 per cent. Thus, decrease in total sleep or disrupted sleep can impact sexual function. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation and sleep apnea(interrupted breathing while asleep) cause erectile dysfunction in more than 60 per cent of men. Here are 20+ causes of erectile dysfunction you probably didn t know about.

Lack of sleep and sex life -- What you need to know?

Sleep deprivation is often associated with mood disorders, exhaustion and poor stamina. These factors have an impact on the sexual performance and thus stall sexual functioning and energy. Problems with ejaculation (premature ejaculation and delayed ejaculation) are also experienced by some in such situations. Males who are deprived of sleep also tend to be aggressive and intolerable which in turn affects an intimate relationship. Lack of sleep also speeds up the ageing process which obstructs sexual activities. Also read are you sleeping well?

How to deal with it?

If one experiences sleep deprivation, seeking medical help or discussing the matter with your partner and your doctor can switch things around. Men who have been treated for such cases have shown improvement in sleep patterns which have progressively enhanced sexual functions. Most men require at least 7-8 hours of sleep for testosterone to be produced; to maintain adequate sexual function it is important to get good quality sleep. Here are simple but offbeat tricks for a good night s sleep that work!

Image Source: Shutterstock