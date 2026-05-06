Does high blood pressure cause heart attack? Expert explains the top 7 lifestyle tweaks to protect cardiovascular health

A heart attack is one of the most serious manifestations of cardiovascular diseases that are known to mankind. Hence, it becomes incumbent to inhibit the growth of the condition; the article aims to do exactly that.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 6, 2026 12:40 PM IST

Have you been diagnosed with high blood pressure? Read on to know how this can strain your heart's health (Image created using AI)

Heart attacks are becoming increasingly common across the world, with cases continuing to rise every year. While stress, poor mental health, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy eating habits all contribute to this growing health concern, high blood pressure remains one of the biggest risk factors. When blood pressure stays elevated for a long time, it puts constant strain on the heart and blood vessels, significantly increasing the risk of a heart attack. That is why managing blood pressure early is essential to protecting long-term heart health.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Samir Kubba, a renowned cardiologist and the director and unit head at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, explained that most of the times people fail to understand the root causes of heart attack, especially during the summer. "Excessive sugar consumption, lack of exercise, long-term sun exposure, and dehydration can strain the heart. While there are many factors that contribute to poor heart health, high blood pressure remains the major concern."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an adult is required to follow certain lifestyle habits in order to keep the heart healthy and protected. Scroll down to know what all have been mentioned by the global health body.

7 Ways To Help You Bring Down The Risk Of A Heart Attack

Maintaining heart health can often feel expensive, with regular tests, medications, and medical bills adding up over time. However, simple lifestyle changes at the everyday level can make a meaningful difference, helping improve cardiovascular health and lower the risk of heart disease. Here are some practical habits that can help keep your heart stronger and healthier. Here is a list of the top 7 expert-backed lifestyle habits that can keep your heart safe:

Healthy Diet

One of the best things that you can do to help your body gain better scope of eliminating chances of a heart attack is by choosing foods that are known to be low in saturated and trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium, as these components in the food can make you more prone to developing heart attack risk. You should focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy, all of which help you boost your heart health.

Regular Physical Activities

If you keep your body active, then it will have a ripple effect on your heart health. Many of medical professionals have advised that people should look to do at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic exercise per week, or on the other side they can choose 75 minutes of more intense exercise. Several activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling are beneficial are all known to be beneficial for maintaining heart health.

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Manage Weight

Obesity is one of the most commonly growing yet one of the most alarming conditions that is being observed; this poses a challenge to the health of the heart, as being overweight or obese is known to increase the risk of heart disease and can even cause high blood pressure. It has been noted that losing even a small amount of weight can make a huge difference while pushing your heart to feel better.

Quit Smoking

One of the most common habits that is nowadays being seen among people is smoking, despite the repercussions of it, which is taking a toll on people's lives, as it has been seen that smoking poses a serious threat by damaging the blood vessels and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Quitting, regardless of how long you've smoked, may help you by providing significant benefits.

Limit Alcohol

Alcohol is something that is known to pose a serious challenge to the heart and may increase the chances of high blood pressure. It not only damages the liver, but it has also been seen that excessive amounts of alcohol consumption can end up raising the blood pressure and may even contribute to heart problems. So it is advised that one must eliminate this habit to make their heart feel better.

Manage Stress

Stress is a condition that is linked to several other challenging situations; one must understand the importance of thinking or worrying less about things. Chronic stress can negatively impact your heart health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Prioritize Sleep

You can't miss out on sleep if you are looking to manage the health of the heart, as it has been known that a sound sleep makes your heart go a long way. It has been recommended that one should aim for at least 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. One should beware of the repercussions of poor sleep, as it has been noted to contribute to several health problems, including heart disease.

Heart Attack or any other cardiovascular disease is an absolutely serious issue and must not be taken with leniency. The above-mentioned ways, when implemented, can certainly help the heart strike a balance, but it is advised to consult a medical professional if any of the symptoms show up. It is beneficial to keep going for regular check-ups and not cause any delay in diagnosis and treatment.

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