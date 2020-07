Stress is one of the known culprits behind irregular menstruation, the natural biological process of a woman’s body that involves vaginal bleeding every month. Evidences from the world suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a major stress factor in the lives of millions. So, it is only natural that many women are experiencing changes and disturbances in the way they menstruate every month. These include missed periods, longer or abnormally short menstrual cycles, unusual bleeding pattern, so on and so forth. Also Read - How to sterilize N95 masks using a microwave

According to a recent report published MedPage Today, an online resource for authentic medical information, women are likely to experience disrupted period if they are either infected with the novel coronavirus, or are battling the prolonged stress inflicted by the pandemic, worldwide. Experts observe that stress increases the levels of a hormone called cortisol which directly impacts menstruation. Additionally, the COVID-19 lockdown has brought about many changes in our daily lives. One of the most common changes is a sedentary lifestyle, which leads to weight gain. Those extra kilos could also be the culprit behind irregular period or other changes in the menstrual cycle, experts observe. They are also of the opinion that the stress impact of COVID-19 on your menstrual cycle is similar to any other viral infection.

CAN MENSTRUATION PROTECT YOU FROM COVID-19 INFECTION?

During one cycle of menstruation, the female hormone oestrogen goes up for a certain period of time. This chemical has long been associated with good immune response to infections, including the viral ones like COVID-19. A growing body of research suggests that oestrogen helps your immune in the production of antibodies which fight against infections and foreign bodies. Moreover, they inhibit physiological processes that trigger inflammatory response, a common attribute of many infections including COVID-19. Recently, a Chinese study found that menopause has a protective effect against the novel coronavirus. The researchers observed that non-menopausal women had to stay in the hospital for shorter duration, and the severity of their COVID-19 infection was way lower than those who had hit menopause.

SCIENCE-BACKED HOME REMEDIES TO REGULARISE YOUR PERIODS

If you experience irregular menstrual cycle, you need to consult a gynaecologist for sure. However, a few home remedies may also come to your rescue while it comes to regularising your menstrual cycle. Here, we guide you on them.

• Include pineapples and papayas in your diet. While papayas are loaded with a nutrient called carotene, pineapples come with an enzyme called bromelain. Both of them help in the regulation of hormones linked to your periods.

• Use cinnamon in your recipes. It will ensure balance in hormones like insulin which influence your menstrual cycle, especially if you are suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This exotic spice is also known to reduce period pain.

• Turmeric and evening primrose also have a similar impact on your period as cinnamon.

• Castor oil is another home remedy that is known to induce menstrual flow. It also reduces inflammation, which can worsen your PMS symptoms.