Does breastfeeding increase the risk of breast cancer? A gynecologist explains

Does breastfeeding increase the risk of breast cancer? A gynaecologist explains the facts, risks, and what every mother should know for her health.

Does breastfeeding increase the risk of breast cancer? A gynaecologist explains

Many women often wonder whether breastfeeding can increase the risk of breast cancer. However, according to medical research, breastfeeding does not increase the risk of breast cancer. In fact, in many cases it may help reduce the risk. Experts say that breastfeeding is beneficial for both the mother and the baby in several ways.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com,Dr. Lipi Sharma, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ShardaCare Healthcity, explains - "When a woman breastfeeds, certain hormonal changes occur in her body that help maintain breast health. Breastfeeding helps regulate the level of the hormone estrogen in the body. Long-term exposure to high estrogen levels is considered one of the risk factors for breast cancer, and breastfeeding can help lower this exposure. As a result, women who breastfeed may have a slightly lower risk of developing breast cancer later in life."

Dr Sharma further added that another reason breastfeeding may be protective is that breast cells go through natural changes during this period. The cells in the breast are shed and replaced more frequently, which may help remove damaged cells that could potentially turn cancerous. Studies have shown that women who breastfeed for a longer duration may benefit from this protective effect.

No, although breastfeeding is essential for a new mother, it is important to understand that breastfeeding has no relation with reducing breast cancer risk or in simpler terms breastfeeding does not completely eliminate the risk of breast cancer.

Factors That Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Several factors can influence a woman's risk of developing breast cancer, such as age, family history of breast cancer, genetic factors, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Therefore, women should always remain aware of their breast health and monitor any unusual changes.

Breast Cancer Symptoms One Should Never Ignore

During breastfeeding, some women may notice breast pain, swelling, or small lumps. In most cases, these are caused by milk accumulation, blocked milk ducts, or mild infections such as mastitis, and they are not related to cancer. However, if a lump persists for a long time, or if there are changes in the skin of the breast, nipple discharge, or persistent pain, it is important to consult a doctor for proper evaluation.

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Doctors generally recommend exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first six months after childbirth. This not only provides essential nutrition and immunity to the baby but also offers several health benefits to the mother, including better breast health.

Key points to remember: "Hormonal balance and natural cell renewal in the breasts during breastfeeding may provide some protective effect," says Dr Sharma.

Here are some warning signs that shouldn't be ignored:

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Do not ignore unusual breast changes A doctor should always check persistent lumps, skin changes, or abnormal discharge. Maintain a healthy lifestyle A balanced diet, regular exercise, and routine breast check-ups are important for maintaining long-term breast health.

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