Doctors Speaks: Things You Must Keep In Mind Before A Knee Replacement Surgery

Knee replacement surgery or knee arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure that replaces the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint in order to alleviate pain and disability. This type of surgery is often necessary for those suffering from long-term rheumatoid arthritis, or osteoarthritis when conservative treatments fail to provide relief and impact their ability to move and enjoy life. Knee replacement surgeries are increasingly common among the elderly population. However, it is important for patients and their families to be well-informed about certain aspects before undergoing this procedure.

Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Vashi speaks on the key factors that you need to keep in mind prior to knee replacement surgery. Here's what you must know.

Things Regarding Knee Replacement You Should Know

Gain a thorough understanding of your knee condition and the reasons for surgery by having a comprehensive conversation with your doctor. This will help you understand your condition's severity and the potential risks involved. Acquaint yourself with the specific surgical procedure recommended for your knee issue. Request your surgeon to provide a detailed explanation of the procedure, its objectives, and the expected outcomes. Adhere to any preoperative instructions given by your surgeon or medical team. These instructions may include dietary restrictions before surgery and any necessary medical tests or evaluations. Stay informed about the potential risks and complications associated with knee surgery. Although complications are uncommon, it is crucial to be aware of possible issues such as infection, blood clots, anesthesia-related problems, or nerve damage. Understand about the rehabilitation and recovery journey after knee surgery. Have a conversation with your surgeon to determine the estimated duration of recovery, the necessary physical therapy procedures, and any precautions or limitations to be mindful of post-surgery. Engage in a discussion with your healthcare team regarding pain management alternatives. Familiarize yourself with the pain relief techniques that will be utilized before and after the surgery, and inquire about potential side effects or risks associated with pain medications. Ensure that someone accompanies you to the hospital, assists you with daily activities during the recovery phase, and offers emotional support. Acknowledge that knee surgery might necessitate temporary alterations in one's lifestyle. These adjustments may involve limitations on weight-bearing or doing specific exercises to facilitate healing. Go for regular check-ups in order to monitor your progress, address any concerns that may arise, and make necessary modifications to the rehabilitation plan.