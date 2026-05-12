Doctors may soon treat childhood urinary tract infection with fewer antibiotics: Here’s why

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 12, 2026 3:09 PM IST
Urinary tract infection or UTIs are one of the most frequently diagnosed infections among children which can cause discomfort and fever leading to frequent hospital visits and prolonged antibiotic use sometimes for more than a week. Often parents find it stressful to have their child take a long course of antibiotics but a new study indicates that shorter courses of antibiotics can be as effective for uncomplicated UTIs in children with fewer unwanted exposures to antibiotics.
According to a study published in the Clinical Microbiology and Infection children with uncomplicated UTIs might be treated for only 2 to 5 days with an antibiotic. The clinical trials indicate that shorter courses of antibiotic treatment i.e 7 days or less may be as effective as longer courses of treatment i.e. 7 days or more for some children.
The fear of antibiotic resistance and inappropriate use of antibiotics has led researchers to navigate if shorter courses of therapy can still be effective and safe in children. To conduct the study the researchers have carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of all available literature up to 3 October 2025 on the subject. The review consisted of randomized controlled trials of children aged from two months to 18 years with acute uncomplicated UTI. Patients were given either a short course of 2 to 5 days of antibiotic therapy or a standard course of 7 days or more.
The researchers individually examined the level of bias for each clinical outcome using the Cochrane Risk of Bias (RoB 2.0) tool. Random effects models were used to estimate the risk ratios and absolute risk differences with 95 per cent confidence intervals. Overall the quality of evidence was assessed using the GRADE methodology. Wondering why doctors may soon treat UTI in children with fewer antibiotics? Here's why:
UTIs in children can have different symptoms depending on their age but might include burning on urination, frequent urination, abdominal discomfort, foul odour of urine, fever and irritability. Healthcare professionals say that timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial to avoid complications like kidney infections.
This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before changing any treatment or medication plan.
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