Doctors may soon treat childhood urinary tract infection with fewer antibiotics: Here’s why

New research suggests children with uncomplicated urinary tract infections may recover effectively with shorter antibiotic courses, potentially reducing side effects, resistance risks and overtreatment.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 12, 2026 3:09 PM IST

Childhood UTI. (Image: AI Generated)

Urinary tract infection or UTIs are one of the most frequently diagnosed infections among children which can cause discomfort and fever leading to frequent hospital visits and prolonged antibiotic use sometimes for more than a week. Often parents find it stressful to have their child take a long course of antibiotics but a new study indicates that shorter courses of antibiotics can be as effective for uncomplicated UTIs in children with fewer unwanted exposures to antibiotics.

Clinical trials for UTI treatment

According to a study published in the Clinical Microbiology and Infection children with uncomplicated UTIs might be treated for only 2 to 5 days with an antibiotic. The clinical trials indicate that shorter courses of antibiotic treatment i.e 7 days or less may be as effective as longer courses of treatment i.e. 7 days or more for some children.

The fear of antibiotic resistance and inappropriate use of antibiotics has led researchers to navigate if shorter courses of therapy can still be effective and safe in children. To conduct the study the researchers have carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of all available literature up to 3 October 2025 on the subject. The review consisted of randomized controlled trials of children aged from two months to 18 years with acute uncomplicated UTI. Patients were given either a short course of 2 to 5 days of antibiotic therapy or a standard course of 7 days or more.

Reports of clinical trials

The researchers individually examined the level of bias for each clinical outcome using the Cochrane Risk of Bias (RoB 2.0) tool. Random effects models were used to estimate the risk ratios and absolute risk differences with 95 per cent confidence intervals. Overall the quality of evidence was assessed using the GRADE methodology. Wondering why doctors may soon treat UTI in children with fewer antibiotics? Here's why:

The results showed that 15 different datasets from 13 randomized controlled trials of 2,010 pediatric patients were analyzed. Scientists discovered that there was no increased risk of relapse in shorter courses of antibiotics as compared to longer courses. Likewise the reinfections were also similar in both groups.

The analysis also showed there was very little difference between the length of treatment and the proportion of children that achieved bacteriological cure or improvement of symptoms. There was no association with a higher risk of treatment-related side effects such as gastrointestinal symptoms with shorter courses of antibiotic treatment.

The results indicate that a shorter course of antibiotic treatment may be equally effective and safe in children with uncomplicated UTI and reduce overall antibiotic use. Minimizing the use of unnecessary antibiotics is seen as important to preventing the development of antimicrobial resistance, now a global health problem.

The findings of this review could contribute to future updates of treatment guidelines for pediatric UTIs in various countries by adding the option of shorter antibiotic treatment for uncomplicated UTIs the researchers say. However experts highlight the need for more precision in clinical studies to be able to identify which groups of children are at high risk and which groups are at low risk and to be able to determine the optimal treatment duration for each group.

You may like to read

UTIs in children can have different symptoms depending on their age but might include burning on urination, frequent urination, abdominal discomfort, foul odour of urine, fever and irritability. Healthcare professionals say that timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial to avoid complications like kidney infections.

This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before changing any treatment or medication plan.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source