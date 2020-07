Today the whole world is focusing only on COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is the common topic now for every discussion, either official or non-official. But most of these talks are about COVID-19 patients and the potential drugs. And hardly anybody talk about the emotional and physical challenges that doctors on COVID-19 duty are going through, or for that matter, their health. Today, India is celebrating the National Doctors’ Day to acknowledge the services of doctors and their huge contribution to medical advancement. The day is also observed to pay tribute to legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr. B C Roy), who was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. As we thank doctors for providing us with selfless service and health care today, let’s also asked them about their health, and how are they’re managing the work and family life amidst the pandemic. Also Read - Doctors’ Day 2020: What do physicians fear and expect while treating COVID-19 patients?

We have spoken to four doctors – a cardiologist, a pulmonologist, a diabetologist and a general practitioner – to get a rough idea about what doctors are doing to maintain their work-life balance and keep themselves strong and healthy amidst the pandemic. Here is what the four doctors say:

Dr. TS Kler – a cardiologist

Dr. TS Kler is the Chairman of PSRI Heart Institute in Delhi and a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award. Prior to this, Dr. Kler has served as Head of Cardiac Sciences Department at the Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Let's hear from him about things he does to stay healthy and the challenges he is facing amidst the pandemic.

Things you do to maintain work-life balance: As far as maintaining work-life balance is concerned, my formula is simple, have a positive attitude towards life and then everything becomes easier. I don’t take unnecessary worries, worrying too much is a pathological reaction. If you keep worrying about things, your performance decreases, your decision-making abilities become poor. On the other hand, when your mind is free from worries, you think rationally in any given situation that may help you deal with any problem in life. Similar is my attitude with COVID-1, which a big challenge for everybody. Yes, the chances of getting exposed to the virus are much more for doctors and health care workers as compared to others, but you have to take that challenge. I have been going to the hospital throughout the lockdown period without taking a single day leave. I’m a cardiologist and there are always patients who need urgent care and they cannot be left alone. There are always emergency cases. We are also offering telemedicine options for those who don’t need hospitalization. In my family, there are only four us – my wife and our two sons. My wife is also a doctor and she is also playing a huge role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. My elder son is an engineer and my younger son is also a doctor and he has been posted in the COVID ward. As there are three doctors in the family, the evening discussion is mostly on COVID nowadays. And we all understand the demands of our job as a doctor and our responsibilities towards society. In fact, I keep telling my colleagues that we don’t have any excuses at all to be scared of COVID or not to go to hospital and see patients. If our patients need us, we have to go and see them.

Things you do to keep your heart healthy: I walk at least 10 km a day. I use an app called health application that records how much I have walked daily, every month and every year. So, based on the figure shown in this app, last year I walked 3842 km, which is more than the distance from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. You can do exercise any time whichever convenient for you but I prefer the morning time. I get up at 5 am in the morning and by 5:45 am I am out in the park. Exercise to me is a passion, it’s my addiction. I also do yoga regularly. We organize a regular yoga programme in my home, three days a week. When it comes to diet, I eat a lot of green vegetables and fruits. I am a non-vegetarian but I keep non-veg consumption very low. Neither I smoke nor do I allow anybody in the family to smoke in my home. The rest, be happy, stay positive, and help others, this can make a lot of difference in your health too. Helping others is actually good for your overall health. Your generosity will not only bring about a change in other’s life but I believe that it produces some special hormone in your body which gives you a lot of satisfaction, improves your mental wellbeing and make you strong in life.

Dr. Anoop Misra – a diabetologist

Dr. Anoop Misra is the Chairman of Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology. He is also the Chairman of National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (N-DOC), and Vice President of Diabetes Foundation (India) (DFI).

Things you do to maintain your work-life balance: I maintain a strict discipline so as to compartmentalize time for work and then personal life and do regular exercise to enable augmentation of clear thinking and generate ideas. Another thing that I do to keep a balance between my work and family life is planning my day ahead. Much of my day’s planning is done while listening to music or exercising outdoors. Also, I always try to think of ways to increase the efficiency of the workforce, so as to achieve daily objectives in a shorter time and save time for home. Everybody should have some ‘me time’ to relax, it allows your mind and body to repair. For me relaxation time in the evening is sacrosanct; I avoid phone calls during this time.

Things you do to keep your blood sugar levels under control: There are simple things that I do keep sugar and blood pressure under control, and keep my heart ticking regularly. In short, to keep myself fit. There is no magic mantra in following these rules. And I would like all people to follow the same to avoid diabetes, hypertension or heart disease; and those who are patients, to manage the conditions effectively.

Aerobic exercise is a must for everyone. I do at least 300-350 minutes of aerobic exercise per week. Nothing comes between me and my exercise.

Even when I am in hospital, I try to always stay physically active by walking whenever I get time.

When it comes to diet, having more protein, veggies, fruits, and salads are important. I try to maintain this balance most of the time.

Maintaining discipline in eating and sleeping is also very important to stay healthy.

Besides, I do regular health checkups at least twice a year. All these work together in controlling my body’s biochemistry and rhythms.

Dr. Nikhil Modi – a pulmonologist

Dr. Nikhil Modi is a well-known Pulmonologist with experience of more than 13 years. Presently he is working as a Consultant in the Department of Respiratory, Critical care, and Sleep medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

Things you do to maintain your work-life balance: First and foremost work comes first in any situation and so I make sure that I am available whenever my patients need me. At the same time, your family is also important and so I try to spend as much quality time as possible with them, whenever I don’t have any emergency case. Also, those times spend with your family also act as a stress buster. That’s why it important to give equal importance to work and life. But in this situation, our patients need me more than my family and I am committed to my work.

Things you to keep your lungs healthy: When it comes to keeping myself fit and my lungs healthy, it starts from early morning with exercises like yoga or walking, followed by a healthy and heavy breakfast. Since doctors are quite busy these days, I don’t get much time for exercise but whenever I get time, I do some sort of exercise. When you’re going in a place where you have to see patients who are infected with COVID-19, you have to be strong from inside too. Frequent small meals also help provide the nutrients your body needs to keep the immune system strong. The most important thing to keep your lungs healthy is to stay away from smoking and pollution. If you can do yoga and deep breathing for at least 10 minutes daily, it’s the best you can do to your lungs.

Dr. Pulin Kumar Gupta, a general practitioner

Dr. Pulin Kumar Gupta is currently associated as Professor (Medicine), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

Things you do to maintain your work-life balance: These days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no fixed timing for our work. I leave for the hospital at 8 and but then you don’t know when our work will end. If I am able to reach home early like 7 in the evening, I always spend some time with my kids, have dinner with them, or play an indoor game. That’s how I try to maintain my work-life balance. Since I am on COVID-19 duty these days, I also take all the necessary precautions like keeping my shoes outside, changing my clothes immediately after reaching home, and taking a bath. For the safety of my family, I stay in a separate room and avoid doing certain things that I used to do before the pandemic like kissing my kids.

Things you to keep yourself healthy: A healthy diet is a must to stay healthy and it’s more important now. My diet includes lots of protein, like boiled eggs, paneer, and soybean. I also eat 30 gm of almond and lots of fruit. There is very little fat in my diet. I drink turmeric milk twice daily in the morning and at night to boost my immunity. I also make sure that I drink plenty of water and limit alcohol intake. In the evening I walk on my treadmill for about 45 minutes daily. In the hospital, during lunchtime I play table tennis with my colleagues. That’s how I try my best to keep myself healthy during this pandemic.