Whenever you have any health problem, the first thing you do is consult a doctor. They are the caregivers who help you live a healthy and fit life. As we get ready to observe National Doctors’ Day on June 1, we must take a moment to salute those who untiringly work to improve our quality of life. This day is all about acknowledging the services of doctors and their contribution to society at large. This day celebrates the legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr. B C Roy), who was the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr Roy was also the recipient of the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. In a strange coincidence, Dr Roy’s birth and death anniversary falls on the same day, i.e., July 1. He was born in 1882 and died in 1962. Also Read - Doctors' Day 2020: Meet the messiahs of the poor and homeless

As a patient, there is a lot that you can do to make it easy for your doctor to give you a correct diagnosis. All you need to do is know that your doctor knows what is the right way to proceed and the correct treatment procedure for your condition. You need to respect your doctor’s advice and follow it without question. Being argumentative will not help you. With National Doctors’ Day just around the corner, let us see how you can do so. Also Read - National Doctor’s Day: History, theme and significance

Make the most out of a visit to a doctor’s clinic

Today, in anticipation of National Doctors’ Day, let us see how we can also help doctors by being more informed and a more receptive patient. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Founder & Director UDGAM – A Mental Healthcare & Rehabilitation Centre Consultant Psychiatrist & Psychotherapist at MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, shares his views on how you can make the most out of a visit to a doctor’s clinic. Also Read - Doctors donate blood on National Doctor's Day

The patient should have current knowledge about biographical information, blood pressure, pulse rate, sugar level, reports of investigation.

Discuss the main issues first for what a patient has consulted then details of past illness, co-morbidity, current medication, allergy if any.

Don’t assume the etiology.

Don’t be over-informed about the illness.

Listen passively, patiently and be attentive.

Always ask about diagnosis, etiology, prognosis, treatment and preventive methods like lifestyle changes, diets, exercises.

Ask about side effects of medicine rather than go to Google about it.

A patient should be dressed properly and present in noise free, well lighted place.

Trust your doctor more than Internet

Today, the Internet makes it possible to get information on any and every subject at the press of a button. Many people Google for information on their ailments. This is not necessarily a bad thing. But unfortunately, some people may sometimes feel that they know it all. They argue unnecessarily with their doctors and waste precious time. Also, some patients may be totally clueless about their condition and not ready to accept a doctor’s advice. Others may think they can get more information by frequently interrupting a doctor while he makes his diagnosis. These are some things that healthcare professionals have to deal with on a regular basis.

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO Indira IVF, says, “Some people ignore the most important issues and go on a tangent during consultation.” A patient must know exactly why they are visiting a doctor. “They must be ready with their history and reports of other medical conditions if any. This helps in making a proper assessment and in deciding the course of treatment,” says Dr. Mudira.