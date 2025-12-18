Doctors Caution That Excessive Energy Drink Intake May Increase Heart And Stroke Risks

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Energy drinks are common among amongst young adults, students, workers on night shifts and those in the fitness arena. These drinks are marketed as fast energisers, cognitive sharpeners and endurance. But now doctors and health professionals have serious concerns. As the doctors caution that taking excessive amounts of energy drinks can lead to higher chances of heart diseases and stroke, primarily because of the fact that they contain a lot of caffeine and stimulants.These energy drinks are mostly rich in caffeine, which is accompanied by sugar, taurine, ginseng, guarana, and other stimulants. Even though small portions of caffeine may be beneficial in making one feel alert, excessive consumption may strain the heart and blood vessels. Other energy drinks have caffeine that is equivalent to 3- 4 cups of coffee in one can.
According to doctors, the overconsumption of energy drinks would cause heart rates to rise, and the blood pressure to increase and cause the heart to beat abnormally. The impacts of these effects are particularly harmful to individuals with existing heart problems, although even healthy people are not entirely safe. This additional pressure can eventually increase the likelihood of heart attacks, heart rhythm issues and strokes. Stroke is a condition where the blood supply to the brain is stopped or a blood vessel ruptures. Energy drinks perform the same role in fact, they raise this risk by causing spikes in blood pressure, which occur suddenly and impact the functioning of blood vessels. Physicians indicate that a combination of energy drinks with alcohol or strenuous exercise leads to even greater peril.
The health professionals indicate that some sections of the population are prone to the negative impacts of energy drinks, which are:
Other than the risks of heart and stroke, the excessive use of energy drinks may lead to:
Physicians recommend that people should read labels attentively and should not take energy drinks as a daily routine.
Rather than using energy drinks, professionals suggest less dangerous methods of staying energised which include:
Physicians emphasise the fact that energy drinks are not harmless drinks. Although occasional use might not produce any harm, it can be highly dangerous when it is taken regularly and extensively, and it can lead to the onset of heart disease and stroke. It is not a secret that being mindful of what you eat and making healthier choices can do a lot to keep your heart and your health safe. When you feel chest pain, rapid heartbeat or dizziness after taking the energy drinks, doctors recommend that you seek medical advice, immediately.
