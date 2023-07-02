Doctor Vs Internet: Why Should Someone Trust The Doctor Instead of the Internet?

Doctor Vs Internet: Why Should Someone Trust Their Doctor Instead of the Internet?

Dr. Surinder Singh, Senior Consultant, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, explains it all for you.

In today's digital age, information is readily available at our fingertips. With just a few clicks, one can access a wealth of knowledge on almost any topic, including health and medical advice. However, a lot of information might be misunderstood as a result of technological innovation, particularly when it comes to health. It is essential to understand the value of believing professionals when it comes to healthcare rather than relying entirely on online sources. Dr Surinder Singh, Senior Consultant, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, argues in this article why people ought to trust medical professionals rather than the internet.

Doctor Vs. Internet: Who Should You Believe?

Even today, in a digital society, doctors provide medical expertise, educate patients about reliable health information, offer telemedicine and remote care, utilize digital health monitoring tools, engage in shared decision-making, advocate for public health, and navigate ethical considerations in technology use. Some other ways in which a medical expert/ doctor plays a crucial role include:

Expertise and Medical Training

It is important to remember that doctors undergo extensive education, training, and clinical experience to become qualified healthcare professionals. They possess in-depth knowledge of medical science, diagnostic methods, and treatment options. On the other hand, internet sources can vary widely in terms of credibility and accuracy. Trusting a qualified doctor ensures you receive reliable, evidence-based information tailored to your specific health needs.

Individualized Diagnosis And Treatment

As professionals, doctors take into account the unique medical history, physical examination, and diagnostic tests to make an accurate diagnosis and develop a personalized treatment plan. Internet sources, however, offer generalized information that may not apply to your specific condition. Doctors have the expertise to interpret test results, consider your overall health and factor in any underlying medical conditions or medications to provide appropriate guidance.

Nuanced Understanding And Context

Medical conditions can be complex, with varying degrees of severity and intricacies. Doctors have the experience and training to understand the nuanced nature of diseases, their progression, and potential complications. They can explain the underlying causes, discuss treatment options, and help you navigate the risks and benefits of different approaches. Internet information, often oversimplified or lacking context, may not capture these crucial aspects, leading to misunderstandings or potentially harmful decisions.

Trustworthy Sources

Doctors are skilled in critically evaluating medical literature and research studies. They are familiar with reputable sources and stay up-to-date with the latest medical advancements. On the contrary, the internet is flooded with unverified information, anecdotal experiences, and conflicting opinions. Doctors can guide patients towards trustworthy sources and provide reliable information that is supported by scientific evidence.

Accountability And Continuity of Care

Choosing to trust the doctor establishes a relationship built on trust and accountability. Doctors have a professional and ethical responsibility to prioritize the patient's well-being, provide accurate information, and guide them through their healthcare journey. They ensure continuity of care, monitor the patient's progress, adjust treatment plans as needed, and address any concerns that may arise. The internet lacks this personal connection and cannot provide the ongoing support and personalized care that doctors offer.

While the internet can be a valuable source of information, it is crucial to recognize its limitations when it comes to medical advice. Trusting the doctor is essential due to the expertise, individualized approach, nuanced understanding, evaluation of trustworthy sources, and accountability in providing continuous care.

