Role Of Iron In Pregnant Women: Doctor Explains Its Link To Thalassemia Prevention

The prevalence of iron deficiency in pregnant women is among the highest in the world, which causes Thalassemia. It is crucial address the burden of this disease and providing the right treatment.

India is known as the Thalassemia capital of the world with a huge burden of an estimated 42 million thalassemia carriers and approximately 100,000 patients with a thalassemia syndrome. India has the most important number of children with Thalassemia major about 1 to 1.5 lakhs and almost 42 million carriers of (beta) thalassemia trait. In a rare genetic blood disorder, thalassemia, the body makes an abnormal form of haemoglobin. The condition also leads to excessive destruction of red blood cells causing anaemia. Thus, it is crucial to address the burden of the disease and providing the right treatment is essential.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, The Principal Director & Chief BMT at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram speaks about preventing thalassemia in pregnant women and the role of iron content in it.

Why Is Iron Deficiency Common Among Pregnant Women?

The prevalence of iron deficiency in pregnant women is among the highest in the world, which causes Thalassemia. It is due to a defect in the rate of globin chain synthesis, leading to ineffective blood cell formation and reduced life span of red blood cells. The disease may range from minimal suppression of synthesis of affected genes or complete absence. The most prevalent single-gene condition in India is beta-thalassemia and each year, over 9,000 babies are born with the disease. As per a report released by the National Health Mission (NHM), in 2016, India has the largest number of children with Thalassemia major in the world about 1 to 1.5 lakhs and almost 42 million carriers of (beta) thalassemia trait.

What Happens When An Expectant Mother Is Deficient In Iron?

During pregnancy, the demand for iron increases to support the growth and development of the fetus. If a pregnant woman is iron deficient, she may experience anemia, fatigue, and weakness. The baby may also be born with low birth weight or premature birth. Iron is the new gold, especially for pregnant women. The deficiency of iron can make thalassemia worse. This is because iron is needed to produce hemoglobin. If a person with thalassemia is also iron deficient, they may have more severe symptoms of the disease.

How Much Iron Should A Mother Consume And How?

It is very much crucial for pregnant women to consume 27 milligrams of iron per day. This can be obtained through a healthy diet, which includes iron-rich foods such as meat, poultry, fish, beans, and leafy green vegetables. Pregnant women may also need to take an iron supplement. Women with thalassemia should also consume enough iron. The specific amount of iron that is needed will depend on the severity of the disease. They may need to take an iron supplement in addition to getting iron from their diet. Thus, women should start consuming iron as they get married, so that when they conceive, they give birth to a healthy baby. With proper intake of iron, pregnant women can help in prevention of Thalassemia.