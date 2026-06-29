Doctor shares lifestyle habits that can protect your kidneys, explains why balanced hydration is essential

Simple lifestyle habits like balanced hydration, healthy eating and regular exercise may help support kidney health and lower risk of kidney problems.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Kunal Raj Gandhi

Kidney health (Image AI Generated)

Kidneys play a very important role in keeping the body healthy. These are bean-shaped organs that eliminate wastes, eliminate excessive fluid, regulate minerals and control blood pressure. Medical problems such as hypertension and diabetes, however, and unhealthy lifestyle habits, poor nutrition and dehydration can make a person prone to kidney problems.

Regular activities can help to keep your kidneys healthy, according to doctors. Being balanced hydrated, not too much and not too little is one of the key factors.

Why Kidney Health Matters?

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are millions of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) globally, and in the early stages, it may not have any obvious symptoms.

Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking and heart disease are some of the most major risk factors for kidney damage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Importance of Balanced Hydration

Dr Kunal Raj Gandhi, Director, Nephrology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, "The importance of fluids since proper elimination of toxins and wastes from the body with appropriate hydration are critical for the kidneys. Dehydration can contribute to kidney stones, urinary infections and subject kidneys to stress. But professionals say there are disadvantages to over-hydrating, too. Over-hydration can upset the body's balance of sodium."

"The focus is to ensure that water intake is properly managed. Frequent and continual drinking of water is advised for most healthy adults and it should be increased by: hot weather, activity and illness. Clear yellow urine is a good indicator of adequate hydration," the doctor added.

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Lifestyle Habits That Support Healthy Kidneys

Eat a Balanced Diet

Moderate overconsumption of salt, sugar and processed foods can strain the kidneys, but a diet with less of these can ease the strain. Eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats are encouraged.

Control Blood Pressure And Blood Sugar

Kidney disease is most often caused by high blood pressure and diabetes. These conditions are well managed through regular health checks, appropriate treatment and lifestyle modifications, including physical activity and nutrition.

Stay Physically Active

Exercise is great for circulation and helps to maintain heart health, which can help to manage weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels all of which can improve kidney function. The health guidelines call for 30 minutes of moderate exercise, on most days of the week.

Avoid Smoking And Excess Alcohol

Smoking decreases blood circulation to the kidney and may contribute to build-up of kidney damage over time. Alcohol may also damage the kidneys and cause high blood pressure.

Avoid Overuse Of Painkillers

There are warnings from doctors to avoid taking painkillers regularly unless supervised by a medical professional. Some drugs (in particular long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)) can adversely affect the kidneys

Do Not Ignore Early Warning Signs

Kidney disease may be asymptomatic or occur in a stealth manner. If the feet swell, if there is weakness, if there is any change in urination or if there is a persistent increase in blood pressure, it should not be ignored.

The WHO Kidney Disease Fact Sheet and CDC Chronic Kidney Disease Resources suggest that people with diabetes, hypertension or obesity, or family history of kidney disease should be screened early.

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