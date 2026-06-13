Doctor explains why food poisoning cases rise during summer and monsoon, shares essential safety guidelines

Warm weather and humidity increase the risk of food poisoning. Know the common causes, symptoms, and expert-recommended tips to stay safe during summer and monsoon.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 13, 2026 9:25 PM IST

Food poisoning (Image AI Generated)

Food poisoning is a frequent illness, especially in the summer and during wet seasons. Warm temperatures, humidity, and improper food storage make it an ideal environment for the growth or spread of harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites which are possible causes of foodborne illness, according to doctors.

According to Dr. K. S. Somasekhar Rao, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Food poisoning happens when food or water is still contaminated by pathogenic microorganisms. Symptoms may involve nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever or weakness, and also may be mild discomfort or very severe and involve dehydration."

Why food poisoning is more common in summer and monsoon?

Dr. K. S. Somasekhar Rao says that bacteria grow at a rapid pace in hot and humid climate. Uncovered or long-stored foods at room temperature can easily become contaminated. In the monsoon season, contaminated water, inadequate hygiene and excess moisture add to the likelihood of infections, and also, during this season, high temperatures increase the growth of bacteria in food, she says.

During these months, street food as well as food prepared under unwelcoming conditions can be especially hazardous. Fruits and vegetables washed with polluted water can also be polluted with germs. Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter bacteria and other viruses are the common culprits for causing food poisoning. These micro-organisms may contaminate food like meat, dairy products, seafood, eggs, and even fresh produce.

Common symptoms to watch for

Food poisoning typically starts after a few hours to a few days of an eaten food or meal that has been contaminated. Common signs include:

Nausea and vomiting

Loose motions or diarrhoea

Stomach pain and cramps

Fever

Headache

Weakness and fatigue

Dehydration

Safety guidelines to prevent food poisoning

There are some basic food safety measures that doctors advise to help minimize the possibility of getting sick.

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Wash hands frequently: Wash hands with soap and water, before preparing food and before eating. Use safe water: Use filtered, boiled or properly treated drinking water, particularly during the monsoon or rainy season. Properly refrigerate food: Make sure meat, poultry, seafood and eggs are refrigerated safely. Do not eat foods left at room temperature for a few hours: Do not eat anything that has been at room temperature for a few hours. Keep foods properly refrigerated: Refrigerate perishable foods quickly, and cover leftovers.

When a case of food poisoning happens eating is also essential, particularly to stay hydrated. Oral replacement fluids (ORS), clear fluids and drinking water can help replace fluids and electrolytes that are lost. When the symptoms are more pronounced or last for more than two days, doctors recommend medical treatment.

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