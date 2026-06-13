Doctor explains why food poisoning cases rise during summer and monsoon, shares essential safety guidelines

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 13, 2026 9:25 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. K. S. Somasekhar Rao
Food poisoning is a frequent illness, especially in the summer and during wet seasons. Warm temperatures, humidity, and improper food storage make it an ideal environment for the growth or spread of harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites which are possible causes of foodborne illness, according to doctors.
According to Dr. K. S. Somasekhar Rao, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Food poisoning happens when food or water is still contaminated by pathogenic microorganisms. Symptoms may involve nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever or weakness, and also may be mild discomfort or very severe and involve dehydration."
Dr. K. S. Somasekhar Rao says that bacteria grow at a rapid pace in hot and humid climate. Uncovered or long-stored foods at room temperature can easily become contaminated. In the monsoon season, contaminated water, inadequate hygiene and excess moisture add to the likelihood of infections, and also, during this season, high temperatures increase the growth of bacteria in food, she says.
During these months, street food as well as food prepared under unwelcoming conditions can be especially hazardous. Fruits and vegetables washed with polluted water can also be polluted with germs. Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter bacteria and other viruses are the common culprits for causing food poisoning. These micro-organisms may contaminate food like meat, dairy products, seafood, eggs, and even fresh produce.
Food poisoning typically starts after a few hours to a few days of an eaten food or meal that has been contaminated. Common signs include:
There are some basic food safety measures that doctors advise to help minimize the possibility of getting sick.
When a case of food poisoning happens eating is also essential, particularly to stay hydrated. Oral replacement fluids (ORS), clear fluids and drinking water can help replace fluids and electrolytes that are lost. When the symptoms are more pronounced or last for more than two days, doctors recommend medical treatment.
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