Waking up every morning and hearing your partner say that you sound like a train while sleeping is not something you would like to hear. And chances are that you might have already searched the Internet for all possible solution. But nothing has helped, right? Want to get rid of the habit? Read on and fix it…

Use a nasal strip or nasal dilator: These amazing devices will help widen your nasal passages, making it easier for air to flow unobstructed through your nose. Nasal strip sticks to the outside of your nose and pulls your airways open. On the other hand, nasal dilators go inside your nostrils and gently push your airways open to help you sleep with ease.

Use a mouthpiece: There are a lot of Anti-snoring mouthpieces that are available over the counter, which may be effective in helping your snoring problem. These devices typically work by adjusting the positions of your jaw and tongue to help you breathe more easily, which in turn prevents snoring.

Change your sleep position: Experts say that sleeping on the back is one of the main reasons of snoring. You should avoid this sleeping position as it gets worse in supine position. Use a wedge pillow which will keep you from lying flat on your back. Some experts also recommend sewing a pouch onto the back of the pajama top, which will make it uncomfortable for people to roll onto their back while sleeping.

Don’t drink booze before bed: This is a no-brainer! Sedating medications and alcohol worsen the situation as they are respiratory depressants.

Take a nasal spray: American Academy of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery says that when the nose is all stuffed up, it’s extra hard to pull air through the airway. And that leads to an exaggerated vacuum in the throat, which causes the soft tissues to bump into each other and cause snoring. Taking a nasal spray for nasal congestion is a helpful way to avoid snoring.