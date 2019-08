Picking nose is just like nail biting and scratching, it too eases anxiety © Shutterstock

According to a study published in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, U.S.A, in 1995, 91 per cent of the world’s population has the nasty habit of picking their nose. There are various reasons, why one might pick his/her nose – dry nose, too moist nose and dust particle in the nose, all these things can cause discomfort in the nose. But there are studies that prove that nose picking is connected to stress and anxiety. Picking nose is just like nail biting and scratching, it too eases anxiety. This condition is called rhinotillexomania. This discomfort is quickly resolved by picking the nose. But this habit can cause serious problems.

Lets see what they are.

Infection

Picking nose requires the use of fingernails. It can leave tiny cuts in the nasal tissue, which are a clear gateway for a bacterial infection. People who pick their nose have a better chance of catching bacterias such as Staphylococcus aureus.

Nosebleed

Constant picking of the nose can very easily rupture our blood vessels in the nose and cause bleeding.

Nasal cavity damage

Frequently picking of nose can cause inflammation and swelling in the nasal tissue, which can narrow the nasal opening and make it difficult to breathe.

Spread diseases

Mucus in our nose catches all kinds of dust, viruses and bacteria. By picking your nose you are bringing those germs into the surroundings. They might not affect you, but can affect the people around you.

Sores

While picking the nose people often pick their nose hair too. Removing hair from their follicles can cause sores and inflammation in nasal vestibulitis. Sores can further develop into painful scabs.

Septum damage

While picking your nose, the septum takes the biggest hit. Spectrum is the mid-section which divides the left and right nostril. The septum can break or your habit can make a hole in it.

How to stop this nasty habit If you want to stop or at least get a handle over this nasty habit, there are some things you can try

Saline spray

Dry nose can cause irritation in the nose. If this is the case, try a saline spray. This will quickly moisturise your nose and stop booger production. Try having a humidifier in your room if you have severe dry nose condition.

Memory device

Wrapping your finger with a bandage will stop you from picking your nose. This way you can remind yourself of all the times you tried to pick it but failed. Soon it will become a habit.

Water

Rinse your nose frequently to prevent dryness. Water can be very effective during the allegory season.

Find an alternative stress reliever Try to do something else during stress. Stress balls, soothing music or handheld games are very effective methods of handling stress. If none of these work, try talking to a medical professional.