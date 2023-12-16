Do You Often Feel 'Meh'? Doctors Say That It May Be Persistent Depressive Disorder

Do you ever wake up feeling meh and are unable to shake this emotion for days? Doctors have coined a new term for this particular feeling, you may be suffering from Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD).

Have you ever felt 'meh?' This emotion or feeling may be hard to describe. You are not chronically depressed but you do not feel happy and cheerful either. It is not desperate sadness and you may even be able to smile and socialise with other people and get through your day without any hindrances. But, you still do not feel like your best self and you cannot put a finger on the issue. We often blame the weather, the season changes or the fact that we have been cooped up at home for a long time. But, what if it this particular mental state a serious condition and we are blithely unaware of it?

Experts have finally coined a term for this feeling and they are calling it persistent depressive disorder (PDD). PDD is a type of chronic depression which is not severe but can last up to two years at the least. Previous researchers defined the same condition as as dysthymia in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). Dysthymia is a Greek word meaning moodiness or dejection or low spirits.

What Are The Main Symptoms Of PDD?

Here are the symptoms that you may face in PDD:

You may feel sad and this feeling may continue for a long time. It can be defined as a consistent feeling of sadness or low spirits. You may feel better but for a very short time. It may affect your appetite. You may have difficulty falling asleep You may face erratic and interrupted sleep You may experience fatigue not because of hard physical work but because of your mental state. You may not be able to make decisions. It may affect your confidence and self-esteem. It might be difficult for your to concentrate on work. You may feel a sense of hopelessness.

What Are Its Causes?

Doctors say that they are still unsure of what the main and distinct cause may be but they have cited some possible one's:

Firstly, they state that women and people with family history of similar mental health state may be more prone to getting this condition. Low production of serotonin in the brain could be one of the causes, say doctors. Low serotonin affects a persons mood and if the levels are less for a long time, it can turn into depression. This condition can get triggered by certain traumatic or stressful events like losing a loved one, getting a divorce, losing one's job, etc. Lastly, doctors say that underlying health conditions like cancer or diabetes can also be linked to PDD.