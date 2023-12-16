Do You Often Feel 'Meh'? Doctors Say That It May Be Persistent Depressive Disorder
Do you ever wake up feeling meh and are unable to shake this emotion for days? Doctors have coined a new term for this particular feeling, you may be suffering from Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD).
Have you ever felt 'meh?' This emotion or feeling may be hard to describe. You are not chronically depressed but you do not feel happy and cheerful either. It is not desperate sadness and you may even be able to smile and socialise with other people and get through your day without any hindrances. But, you still do not feel like your best self and you cannot put a finger on the issue. We often blame the weather, the season changes or the fact that we have been cooped up at home for a long time. But, what if it this particular mental state a serious condition and we are blithely unaware of it?
Experts have finally coined a term for this feeling and they are calling it persistent depressive disorder (PDD). PDD is a type of chronic depression which is not severe but can last up to two years at the least. Previous researchers defined the same condition as as dysthymia in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). Dysthymia is a Greek word meaning moodiness or dejection or low spirits.