Do You Love Tea, Coffee? Here's How It May Help Lower Risk Of Stroke, Dementia

Do You Love Tea, Coffee? It May Up Your Risk Of Stroke, Dementia

Listen up coffee and tea connoisseurs! Here is a reason why you should not quit your favourite drink and what it can do to your brain health.

One question that has been doing rounds on both sides of the debate is if coffee or tea has any effect on your brain or not. Studies have shown that coffee and tea may do more than just give a jolt in energy. Even though coffee and tea are two of the world's most popular drinks, but they are high in caffeine. So, what does it really do to your brain? Is it a good idea to kickstart your day with coffee and tea? Let's find out.

Coffee, Tea May Lower Risk Of Stroke And Dementia

A recent study published in PLOS Medicine may have discovered another incentive for consumers to drink coffee and tea every day: consuming coffee and tea may reduce one's risk of stroke or dementia later in life, according to researchers. More than 365,000 people from the UK Biobank, a national collection of health information for citizens of the British Isles, took part in the study. Participants were recruited between 2006 and 2010, and their progress was tracked until 2020. The consumption of coffee and tea was self-reported.

The Study

The researchers discovered that people who drank more coffee and tea had a lower risk of developing dementia or having a stroke later in life. The findings showed that people who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea per day (or a combination of 4-6 cups of the two liquids) had a 20% lower risk of stroke or dementia than those who didn't drink either. Participants who drank 2-3 cups of both coffee and tea per day had a 32% reduced risk of stroke and a 28% lower risk of dementia than those who drank none. Coffee drinking, either alone or in combination with tea, was linked to a 40% decreased risk of post-stroke dementia, according to the authors.

The authors wrote, "In conclusion, we found that drinking coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia. Moreover, drinking coffee alone or in combination with tea was associated with a lower risk of poststroke dementia. Our findings support an association between moderate coffee and tea consumption and risk of stroke and dementia."

But Anything In Excess Can Be Bad For Your Health

A study published in the International Journal on Nutrition, Diet and Nervous System found that having more than six cups of coffee a day can up the risk of brain-related problems like dementia by 53 per cent. The risk of decreased brain volume was also observed. Additionally, those with specific genetic predispositions may be more vulnerable to the negative effects of excessive caffeine consumption. Certain CYP1A2 gene variations can result in higher caffeine sensitivity and, as a result, an increased risk of heart issues. This is especially dangerous for people who have heart arrhythmias. Coffee should also be avoided by those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, have ulcers, or suffer from sleep difficulties or headaches.

(with inputs from agencies)

You may like to read