If you experiencing increased thirst and frequent urination accompanied by fatigue, most probably, you have type 2 diabetes. It is a chronic condition that occurs when your body becomes insensitive to insulin. This increases level of glucose in the blood. Due to unhealthy and a sedentary lifestyle, type 2 diabetes has become a common problem these days. Some of the common factors contributing this health problem include obesity, family history, gestational diabetes, polycystic syndrome, etc. You will experience symptoms like increased hunger, blurred vision, slow healing sores, frequent infection, and dark skin colour in the armpit and neck.

If you are suffering from type 2 diabetes, what you eat makes a big difference. This is because if you happen to eat something high in sugar or cholesterol, your risk of getting heart disease, kidney infection, etc. becomes double than those without the condition. A diabetes diet simply means eating healthy in moderate amount at regular interval. It should include foods rich in nutrients and low in calories and fat. This is important to keep your blood sugar level under control.

LOW CARB DIET CAN BE HELPFUL FOR TYPE 2 DIABETICS: STUDY

According to a new research published in the journal Diabetologia, eating foods like spinach, eggs, salmon, etc., which are low in carbohydrates and rich in fat and protein, can help individuals with type 2 diabetes regulate blood sugar levels. The scientists reveal that this diet will also help in reducing liver fat content and have a beneficial effect on metabolism of fat. For the study, the researchers enrolled 28 patients with type 2 diabetes. They followed and studied their conditions for 12 weeks.

During the research, for six weeks, the patients were given a diet with high carbohydrate content. For another six weeks, they were given a diet with reduced carbohydrate content, high protein and moderately increased fat content. Further, the results showed that a diet with reduced carbohydrate, high protein and moderately increased fat content improved glycemic control by reducing blood sugar level after meals and long-term blood sugar. Additionally, this diet reduced liver fat content and it may be beneficial to patients with type 2 diabetes even if it does not lead to weight loss.

SMART FOODS CHOICES FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

Here are a few foods that you can include in your diet.

Green leafy vegetables

Jam-packed with essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, and vitamin A among others, green leafy vegetables are just perfect for people affected with type 2 diabetes. They also contain antioxidants and starch-digesting enzymes in high amount. Some of the vegetables you can consider eating include spinach, kale, broccoli, cabbage, etc. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition Research and Practice, being rich in vitamin C, kale and spinach juice can help reduce inflammatory markers, regulate blood sugar levels and improve blood pressure.

Fatty fishes

Fatty fishes like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are considered as one of the best foods available on the planet. This is due to their nutritional value. They contain omega -3 fatty acids, DHA, and EPA, that can protect the cells lining your blood vessels. Also, they can reduce markers of inflammation and improve the way your arteries function after eating, says a research published in the journal Metabolism. Fishes are a great source of protein that helps you feel full and it also increase your metabolic rate.

Cinnamon

This spice has potent antioxidant activity. According to a research published in the Journal of Diabetes Research, cinnamon can help lower blood sugar level and improve insulin sensitivity. Notably, measurement of hemoglobin A1c reflects your average blood sugar level over 2 to 3 months. And, having cinnamon for 90 days regularly can reduce the hemoglobin A1c count. It can also improve levels of cholesterol in the body.

Eggs

According to a research published in the journal Nutrition Research, consuming eggs can increase your satiety. Also, its regular intake can reduce your risk of developing heart problems. Notably, eggs can potentially reduce inflammation and improve your body’s sensitivity to insulin. Also, they can increase your good cholesterol levels and modify the size and shape of your bad cholesterol. Another study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, showed that consuming even 2 eggs daily as part of a high-protein diet can improve levels of cholesterol and blood sugar in the body.

Yogurt

Not only for diabetics, yogurt is good for everyone. Its regular consumption can improve your blood sugar level significantly. Also, it can reduce your risk of developing heart disease. This may be because of the probiotics it contains. Various other studies have proven that yogurt can improve the body composition in people with type 2 diabetes. This is due to the presence of calcium and conjugated linolic acid in it.

Nuts

All types of nuts are low in digestible carbs and rich in fibre. According to a research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, including even 30 grams of walnuts in your daily diet for at least one year can lead to improved body composition and reduction in insulin level. This is significant as in people with type 2 diabetes, elevated level of insulin is associated with obesity. This can also increase your risk of developing serious diseases and conditions like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.