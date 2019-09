Sudden or excessive swelling, however, may indicate preeclampsia, a serious condition that leads to high blood pressure and protein in the urine. © Shutterstock

Ankle swelling is a common problem that most of us may have had to deal with at some point of time. Known as ankle oedema, a swollen ankle can be an annoying condition, and not just for cosmetic reasons. Swollen ankles can be painful. You may have trouble walking. It can also lead to stiff joints and stretch the skin on the ankle. If it is because of a nerve problem, it may even cause numbness in your feet. But sometimes, this swelling could also be due to fluid retention. In such cases, the condition is not painful.

CAUSES OF SWOLLEN ANKLES

There are many causes for a swollen ankle. It may be because of an injury or simply because you are overweight. But sometimes, it can signify an underlying health condition that may require urgent attention. This kind of swelling can affect both the ankles or, at time, just one.

Let us take a look at what causes swollen ankles

Long periods of immobility can lead to swollen ankles

If you have a desk job, you may have experienced this condition. Sitting for long hours can cause blood and fluid to pool around the ankles and feet. This may cause swelling. You can avoid this by getting up frequently and taking a walk. This will exercise the muscles in this area and help in circulation.

Obesity can also cause swelling

If you are overweight, there is too much pressure on your ankles. This leads to fluid retention around the joints. Obesity causes inflammation and hormonal shifts that may also trigger fluid retention. All this contributes to swollen anlkes.

Medications may be the culprits

Certain medications may cause swollen ankles. Blood pressure medications, anti-inflammatory steroids and anti-allergic medications may cause this condition. Sometimes, oestrogen therapy and anti-depressants may also give you swollen ankles.

HEALTH CONDITIONS THAT MAY CAUSE SWOLLEN ANKLES

Swelling in the ankles may, at times, signify an underlying health condition. If this is due to any health complication, you need urgent medical attention. Here we list a few disorders that may cause swelling in your ankles.

It may indicate lymphedema

In this condition, a damaged or blocked lymphatic system causes fluid to accumulate in the lower extremities. This condition may also be due to infections as well as certain cancers and cancer treatments. Symptoms of lymphedema may include a heavy or tight feeling in the arms or legs, stiffness, recurring infections, hardening or thickening of the skin and insomnia.

It may be due to arthritis

If you have arthritis, your joints become swollen, painful, stiff and difficult to move. This is a common condition in older people. It affects all the joints of the body. This can also cause swollen ankles.

It may signify a blood clot

This is especially true if the swelling is just on one ankle. This needs immediate medical attention. The clot may move into the lungs and cause pulmonary embolism. This is a life-threatening condition. Be alert to other symptoms like pain, shortness of breath, discoloured skin and light headedness.

Preeclampsia may be a reason

Swollen ankles are common side-effects of pregnancy. A woman produces extra blood and fluid a woman when she is pregnant. Her body undergoes many changes, especially hormonal changes. There is also extra pressure on the veins. This causes swollen ankles during pregnancy. Sudden or excessive swelling, however, may indicate preeclampsia, a serious condition that leads to high blood pressure and protein in the urine. It usually develops after the 20th week of pregnancy. Be alert to symptoms like abdominal pain, headaches, infrequent urination, nausea and vomiting or vision changes along with ankle swelling. You need immediate attention if it is preeclampsia.

Swollen ankles may be due to heart failure

If you suffer from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, you may be at risk of congestive heart failure. In this case, be alert to signs of any swelling in your ankles. If your heart’s chambers can no longer pump blood properly, that fluid can flow back and cause this kind of swelling. You need immediate medical attention. In very severe cases, you may notice swelling in your legs too. Look out for associated symptoms like shortness of breath, rapid or irregular heartbeat, persistent cough, disorientation and chest pain.

Septic arthritis may lead to this condition

This is a bacterial or fungal infection that causes joint inflammation. It is often accompanied by redness in the area, pain and fever. This condition is common in infants and the elderly.

Liver or kidney dysfunction may cause swollen ankles

Any dysfunction of the kidneys and liver can cause fluid retention in the body. If you have kidney damage or disease, there will be excess fluid and sodium in the bloodstream and not enough protein. In severe cases, you may experience swelling and tenderness on the entire leg. Liver disease also has a similar effect.

An infection may be to blame

Bacteria in the bloodstream can affect the joints. Symptoms are often swelling, tenderness, warmth and redness. This may be the reason for the swelling in your ankle. If you are diabetic, you may be at greater risk of foot infections. Check for blisters and sores regularly. Diabetes can cause nerve damage that can lead to numbness.

THINGS YOU CAN DO TO AVOID THIS CONDITION

If you have swollen ankles, you can take a few precautions. Try to keep your legs raised above your heart level. Be active and walk frequently. Reduce your salt intake and try to lose weight if you are overweight. If you still don’t get any relief, consult a doctor. If it is due to some health complications, he will be able to guide you and help you with the proper treatment.