A painful period is one of the symptoms of endometriosis. If you are one of them who have period pain, then get yourself evaluated at the right time and seek immediate treatment.

Samisha Singh (name changed) is always stressed as she works in the sales department in a private company. She would get her periods on time but was scared as she gets body ache, abdominal pain, and even cramps. It is mandatory for a girl to go for gynaecological consultations on a monthly basis. It is essential to do so as poor lifestyle habits can be the culprit and lead to endometriosis pain. Moreover, the consumption of alcohol can also invite this condition. There is also a lack of awareness about endometriosis and not many know that it camouflages period pains. Samisha underwent laparoscopic surgery to manage her condition.

What is endometriosis?

Women may get endometriosis when the tissue similar to the tissue that forms the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterine cavity and the cause of it is not known. Did you know? The lining of one's uterus is known as the endometrium. One will have endometriosis when endometrial tissue grows on the ovaries, bowel, and tissues lining the pelvis. Not only this, the hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle will impact the misplaced endometrial tissue, owing to which the area becomes inflamed and painful. Those tissues tend to grow, thicken, and break down. Over time, the tissue gets trapped in the pelvis. There is still a taboo surrounding this condition and it is hardly talked about. The condition is commonly seen in women and cause irritation, scar formation, difficulty in conceiving, and painful periods. Endometriosis is classified into 4 stages depending on the location, extent, and depth of the endometriosis implants as well as the presence and severity of the scar tissue. Hence, it is essential to manage this condition at the right time.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms may differ from woman to woman. One can also have severe form but may have a little discomfort. Pelvic pain, painful periods, lower abdominal pain before and during menstruation cramps one or two weeks prior to your periods, pain after sexual intercourse, discomfort with bowel movements and lower back pain during menses are some of the symptoms that you need to look for and manage at the right time.

Medications, hormone therapy, laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgery can be opted for to deal with this. Also, a total hysterectomy will be done wherein the doctor may remove the uterus and cervix.

Endometriosis and period pain

Painful periods can be termed as a symptom of endometriosis. Many women will experience period cramps and one with endometriosis will have excruciating abdominal pain.

In case, you have too much period pain then get yourself evaluated for endometriosis. A painful period sometimes may be owing to certain medications and conditions. Those painful symptoms will not allow women to their daily chores with ease. Light cramps or pain is normally seen during periods. But some women will have unbearable pain which will be only managed with the help of medications. Women will have to manage the pain by laying down straight, working from home instead of going to the office.

This article is written by Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.