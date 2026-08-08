Do you get sick while travelling? Physician shares 5 supplements that may support your health

Travelling can be disruptive to one's sleeping pattern, eating habits and water intake, along with exposure to germs and new pathogens in the environment. Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, recommends 5 such supplements.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Chirag Tandon

5 supplements that may support your health while travelling

While travelling can often serve as an exhilarating distraction from the ordinary, the drastic changes to one's routine entailed by it may prove particularly taxing to the body. For some, this may manifest as extreme tiredness, indigestion, cold-like symptoms, or simply a feeling of being generally ill after returning from a trip. Moreover, the change of environment often associated with travel exposes the body to foreign agents, which can challenge one's immune system. With these limitations in mind, a doctor notes that while not a cure-all for maladies contracted on foreign soils, vitamins and supplements can help the human body in cases where a deficiency or an increased need for certain nutrients has been identified.

Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, stated that while on the trip, the body is exposed to several stressors like altered sleep cycles, change in diet, dehydration, drastic change in climate, and various foreign organisms such as viruses and bacteria. However, he added that supplements shouldn't be relied on to substitute a healthy diet, vaccination, and other preventative measures.

Dr. Tandon highlighted 5 supplements that can be taken as per an individual's requirements, such as Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, Probiotics, and B-Vitamins.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is commonly associated with boosting one's immunity and can help in supporting the body's normal immune response. Dr Tandon pointed out that it can also help in shortening the duration of colds. This makes it an ideal candidate for travellers who might miss their daily dose of the vitamin or whose regular diet does not provide an adequate supply of the vitamin.

However, a large dose is not always better, and vitamin C pills should be taken with due consideration of one's dietary supplements rather than merely as a prophylactic agent in the face of disease.

Vitamin D: The speaker states that Vitamin D is involved in many body functions, one being a healthy immune system. The speaker, Dr Tandon, points out that this vitamin is deficient in people living in the Indian subcontinent, even though the region receives plenty of sunlight.

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It goes without saying that travel can interfere with the regular exposure to sunlight that people are used to in their everyday lives. This is the reason why people who are lacking it could benefit from following the recommendation of a medical professional and consider taking vitamin D. Nevertheless, I do not think that just anyone should be popping massive doses of the supplement regularly without analyzing their specific situation.

Zinc: This mineral is also beneficial for the normal functioning of the immune system and helps heal wounds. According to Dr. Tandon, sufficient zinc intake into the body improves the condition of the skin and accelerates the healing process of wounds.

Although it is essential, you cannot take zinc in excess as it may cause harmful side effects. Moreover, a surplus of this nutrient may lead to impaired absorption of other nutrients. Hence, it is better to refrain from taking high-dose zinc supplements on your own without consulting a medical professional.

Probiotics: Changes in food, water, routine and exposure to unfamiliar microorganisms can make digestive problems a common concern for travellers. Probiotics are live microorganisms that can help support a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut.

Dr Tandon said probiotics can help maintain gut health and may reduce the risk of diarrhoea. Their effectiveness can vary depending on the specific probiotic strain and the individual, so they should not be regarded as a guaranteed way to prevent travel-related digestive illness.

B vitamins: They tend to be beneficial for the energy cycle as well as general wellbeing processes within the body.

Dr Tandon explained that B vitamins can be beneficial when it comes to gaining energy and dealing with fatigue as a result of traveling, but they cannot replace sufficient sleep, healthy eating patterns, or address the root reason for insomnia or other issues causing tiredness. The same applies to people who may already get sufficient quantities of these vitamins on a regular basis.

Supplements should complement healthy travel habits

While vitamins, minerals and probiotics may help in specific situations, Dr. Tandon cautioned that one must be judicious about taking supplements, choosing the ones that best suit their needs, age, existing conditions and medications, as self-prescribing an excess may do more harm than good.

Basic precautions are a must for healthy travel, including staying hydrated, keeping hands sanitized, eating freshly prepared food, getting enough rest and bringing along any necessary prescriptions to combat common conditions.

Vaccination, where required, is also an important part of travel health, to which supplements should be considered an addition, and not a substitute. There is no travel supplement which offers complete protection, and a balanced diet, along with rest, fluids, personal hygiene, and appropriate medical preparations before departure, will offer better protection.

Travelers should also consider speaking with a healthcare professional if they are taking other medications, have chronic illnesses, or suspect that they may have a vitamin or mineral deficiency. In short, no supplement will offer complete protection from illness on a trip, and a balanced diet, rest, and liquids are better than any of these pills.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice from a healthcare professional. Before taking any type of supplements, make sure that they are safe and suitable for you. Some vitamins and minerals may be harmful in high doses, interact with other drugs or have negative side effects. If you have any health conditions, take other medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or suspect that you may be deficient in certain nutrients, consult your doctor before taking any vitamins, minerals, or probiotics.