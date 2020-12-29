Headaches are a common condition that affects almost everyone at some point in their life. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) almost half of all adults experience a headache in any given year. A headache can be defined as pain in any region of the head. You may feel the pain on one or both sides of the head. But the duration and intensity of this pain can vary according to the type of the headache - tension headache migraine headache cluster headache rebound headache or thunderclap headache. Causes of headaches are divided into two types: primary (due to