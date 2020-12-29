Magnesium deficiency may be present in up to half of migraine patients, says a study. © Shutterstock

Headaches are a common condition that affects almost everyone at some point in their life. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), almost half of all adults experience a headache in any given year.

A headache can be defined as pain in any region of the head. You may feel the pain on one or both sides of the head. But the duration and intensity of this pain can vary according to the type of the headache – tension headache, migraine headache, cluster headache, rebound headache, or thunderclap headache.

Causes of headaches are divided into two types: primary (due to an underlying process in the brain) and secondary (an underlying medical condition). Other causes of headaches include genetics, excessive smoking and drinking, lack of water in the body, poor sleep quality, flu, eye or neck strain, etc.

Deficiency of magnesium may also cause frequent headaches. One study published in Nutrients in 2015 found an association between low levels of magnesium and migraine. The Journal of Neural Transmission too published a study in 2012 that claimed that magnesium deficiency may be present in up to half of migraine patients, suggesting that increasing the magnesium intake may help them.

How to up your magnesium intake

Magnesium is important for the proper growth and maintenance of bones. It helps keep blood pressure normal and the heart rhythm steady. This mineral is also essential for proper functioning of nerves, muscles as well as for healthy bowel movements.

In addition to headaches, low magnesium levels in the body have been linked to chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, clogged arteries, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. So, it is important to ensure that your body gets enough of this mineral.

The best way to up magnesium intake is to include more foods rich in this mineral in your diet. Foods that are good magnesium sources include legumes, whole grains, vegetables (especially broccoli, squash, and green leafy vegetables), seeds, and nuts (especially almonds), dairy products, meats, chocolate, and coffee. Foods that are high in magnesium are also generally high in fibre.

Taking magnesium supplements may also help but it is advisable to consult your doctor first. Generally, you can get more than enough magnesium from foods and may not need to take magnesium supplements.

Side effects of magnesium supplements

In some people, magnesium supplements can cause nausea, cramps and diarrhoea. Magnesium supplements may also interact with certain medicines, including diuretics, heart medicines, or antibiotics. So, if you are taking any medicine, talk to your health care provider before taking magnesium.

Magnesium overdose can lead to low blood pressure, muscle weakness, and fatigue. It can be fatal at very high doses.

Medical Conditions that can cause a headache

Frequent headaches could also be a symptom of a serious health condition such as brain tumour or a brain aneurysm, meningitis, hypertension, or low blood sugar. Therefore, it is recommended to see a doctor to rule out the possibility of a serious health problem.

You should also seek medical help if the headache is accompanied by symptoms such as confusion, fainting, high fever, numbness, stiff neck, trouble seeing, speaking or walking.