Do You Get Anxious While Dining Out? 'Menu Anxiety' Is Real And Gen Z's Are The Victim

A recent study conducted by British restaurant chain Prezzo shed light on an issue faced by a significant portion of young adults while dining out.

Menu anxiety, have you ever heard of it. If not 'menu anxiety', you may have heard of anxiety while dining or ordering outdoors at a restaurant. Many people struggle with making a decision on what they want to order and some people might even face anxiety because of it. A new study states that this indeed is real and is faced largely by the Gen-Z crowd. Many people answered to researchers saying that eating outside during the holiday season can get stressfull.

The findings highlighted that a whopping 86 percent of Gen Z adults (aged 18 to 24) admitted to experiencing menu anxiety, a sensation of stress and unease when confronted with a restaurant menu when dining in restaurants. This number was notably higher compared to 67 percent among all respondents surveyed.

Menu anxiety manifests in various ways for these young adults, with 34 percent admitting feeling so anxious that they rely on others to speak to the staff on their behalf. The fear seemed to be triggered by several factors, including the rising cost of meals, worries about not finding appealing options on the menu, and regretting what they ordered. Almost 40 percent of Gen Z respondents claimed they wouldn't dine out if they couldn't preview the menu beforehand. A similar study conducted in the United States also revealed that three in 10 Americans experience menu anxiety, with Gen Zs exhibiting more nervousness than older generations.

What Are The Symptoms That People May Face While Dining Out?