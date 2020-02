Your favourite dishes won’t make you feel happy or satiated if you feel bloated after a meal. Unfortunately, that’s the case with many of us. Too much gas in your gut or a disturbed muscle movement in your digestive tract may give you a bloated tummy. Gastrointestinal bloating, which comes with pain and excessive abdominal pressure, can be the outcome of quite a few factors like allergic reaction to certain foods, indigestion, lactose intolerance, or some other underlying medical conditions such as ovarian cysts, coeliac disease and high sodium intake.

Bloating isn’t a serious health condition and subsides on its own in most cases. But it is not desirable to experience this extremely uncomfortable condition after your meals. Here’s how to get rid of bloating.

Mind your portions

Well, it’s a no brainer that you feel tight on your tummy if you overeat. However, people who have a tendency of getting bloated are likely to experience discomfort in their gut even if they eat less. So, you need to be very mindful about how much you eat if you have a history of gas in the tummy. Try having small, but frequent meals.

Chew your food well

This helps in two ways. When you chew well, the quantity of air you take in with your food (one of the culprits behind bloating) reduces. Moreover, it decreases the speed at which you eat which, in turn, brings down your portion size.

Avoid foods you are allergic to

Your gut may be intolerant to certain foods or food groups. This can also cause bloating. Check if you are allergic to gluten, lactose, nuts, seafood or eggs. These are foods that people are mostly allergic to.

Reduce your fibre intake

Fruits, vegetables and legumes are high in fibre. Well, fibre is a nutrient that is essential for your body in more ways than one. So, it is not at all advisable to exclude them from your meals. However, you need to reduce your intake of high-fibre foods. Be cautious about beans, lentils, broccoli and other cruciferous veggies if you have a tendency to bloat.

Consider taking probiotics

Gas-producing bacteria could also be the culprits behind your bloating. Quite a few clinical studies reveal that certain probiotic supplements are effective in decreasing gas production and bloating in people with a history of digestive issues.